Donavon Greene back with Wake Forest football team after missing last season with knee injury

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest had the highest-scoring football team in its history last season, but it may be even better this year thanks to the recovery of talented wide receiver Donavon Greene.

Greene, a four-star recruit from Mount Airy, suffered an ACL tear during off-season workouts before last season. He didn’t play a down during the 11-3 season, when the Deacons won the ACC's Atlantic Division.

“It was tough, no doubt about it,” Greene said of missing last season.

At 6 feet 2 and a physical 210 pounds, Greene showed flashes of what he could become in 2020 but got banged up late in the season. He started and played in eight games in 2020 and made 29 catches for 582 yards with two touchdowns.

“There’s going to an adjustment, but I’m looking forward to being out there,” Greene said of Monday’s first day of practice. “We had a good season last year and I’m excited to work with all the receivers again and to just be part of the team again.”

The Demon Deacons will report for preseason camp Sunday then have their first practice Monday morning in preparation for the opener on Sept. 1 at home against VMI.

Quarterback Sam Hartman and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero will gain another threat to go with projected All-ACC pick A.T. Perry and Taylor Morin. Greene should offset the loss of Jaquarii Roberson, who had 71 catches and eight touchdowns last season as the Demon Deacons averaged 41 points per game.

Hartman is happy to see Greene back in uniform. Greene, a redshirt sophomore, has switched jerseys from No. 7 to No. 11.

“A.T. Perry is a household name now, with his athleticism and his ability to make a play on the ball, but Donavon Greene is special,” Hartman said. “A kid from Mount Airy, I don't know if I have ever seen somebody as physically gifted as an athlete. His makeup genetically is nuts, to be honest.”

Another option on the outside will make the Demon Deacons that much more lethal. Throw in Ke’Shawn Williams, and Hartman almost has too many options.

“I missed the games,” Greene said. “But honestly I missed being out there for the practices and you miss the lifts (in the weight room) and being with your teammates. That’s when you have the most fun.”

Coach Dave Clawson, who will open his ninth season in Winston-Salem, said Greene was cleared to practice without restrictions in July.

“He looks great and I hope he stays healthy,” Clawson said. “He’s really worked hard and he’s excited to get back.”

When Perry and Greene line up, defenses will have to decide who gets single coverage. It's even more important to have Greene back at full strength, because promising redshirt freshman Horatio Fields, who had a strong spring game, has been lost for the season with an injury.

“Having me and A.T. out there it means that’s two guys that can go deep on both sides of the field,” Greene said.

Greene's challenge now will be to play a full college season. He’s played in 12 games over three seasons but has 42 catches in his career for 831 yards and averages just under 20 yards per catch. In 2019 when he played in four games and preserved a redshirt season he had 13 catches with two of those going for touchdowns. The highlight was a 75-yard touchdown catch from Hartman against Syracuse but that happened so long ago COVID-19 wasn’t here yet.

“I want to take a different approach,” Greene said about staying healthy. “I spent a lot of time in the training room for maintenance and things like that but I need to do more stretching and get my body in shape even more to be ready for games and practices.”

Even though the Demon Deacons are the defending Atlantic champions, journalists predict they'll finish third behind Clemson and N.C. State.

Greene isn't wasn’t concerned with those picks.

“I guess you can use it as motivation, but it’s not something personally I pay attention to,” he said.

Greene said his teammates are well aware that he’s been cleared to practice.

“Most of them are excited,” he said. “A lot of defensive players were missing me out there on the field.”