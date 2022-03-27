Duke-Carolina at the Final Four: Here's what they're saying

A collection of tweets about the Duke-North Carolina men's basketball matchup at the Final Four in New Orleans on Saturday night (8:49 p.m., TBS).
SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS 🔥— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2022
For the first time ever, Duke & UNC will face off in #MarchMadness... and on the biggest stage 🙌 pic.twitter.com/V2mRr03sqg
Duke and Carolina in the Final Four. Someone check Revelations. This has to be the first sign of the Apocalypse! pic.twitter.com/6y1y0lkLC4— Chris Petersen (@Photogxii) March 27, 2022
UNC faithful here chanting, "We want Duke! We want Duke!"— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) March 27, 2022
Patience, y'all. You're getting them.
UNC vs Duke in the Final Four! #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/MHLSqOLgH1— Thad Ogburn (@thadogburn) March 27, 2022
Duke-UNC in the Final 4, after all these years, reminds me of the classic "Ghostbusters" lines:— Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) March 27, 2022
"Fire and brimstone coming down from the skies! Rivers and seas boiling! 40 years of darkness! ... The dead rising from the grave!... Dogs and cats living together... MASS HYSTERIA!" pic.twitter.com/d4zTcwwLsS
UNC—21st F4, 130 NCAAT wins, most ever— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 27, 2022
DUKE—101 NCAAT wins, 13 F4s for Coach K, most ever
KANSAS—2,355 wins, 63 conf. titles, most ever
NOVA—20 NCAAT wins since 2016, most of any program, plus two recent titles
Hard to have a Final Four with more widespread appeal than this.
Final Four semifinals between ACC teams:— David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) March 27, 2022
1981: UNC d. UVA
2001: Duke d. Maryland
2016: UNC d. Syracuse
2022: Duke v. UNC
https://t.co/RfiSbhsaA6 pic.twitter.com/IR1PWEbWa8— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) March 27, 2022
There's no good reason for Duke not to open in full-court press next week.— Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) March 27, 2022
Final Four appearances in SEVEN STRAIGHT DECADES for Duke...unreal 🤯 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/vgFlu85yGi— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2022
Final Four is in their DNA 🔥@UNC_Basketball | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/iGnGb6v4Gt— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2022
Duke/Carolina Final Four. Barf. #MarchMadness— #HealingStartsToday (@rawkthecasbah) March 27, 2022
So, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (coach w/ most Final Four appearances, most wins in CBB history) faces North Carolina (program w/ most Final Four appearances & most NCAA T wins in CBB history) in the #FinalFour exactly 4 wk after he lost to the rival in his career home finale. Unreal.— Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) March 27, 2022