Duke predicted to finish first in ACC men's basketball standings

The Duke men's basketball team, which is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press preseason poll, is the favorite to finish first in the ACC regular-season standings.

The league conducted voting among 81 journalists who attended last week's ACC Tipoff media day in Charlotte.

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero is predicted to earn ACC player of the year. Banchero, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound power forward, is one of three five-star signees, ranked by 247sports.com, joining 6-7 A.J. Griffin and 6-5 Trevor Keels and four-star player Jaylen Blakes, a 6-2 point guard, in a freshman class rated fifth-best nationally. Duke also picked up transfers Bates Jones and Theo John, both of whom are 6-8.

Duke, going into the final season of Mike Krzyzewski's 47-year coaching career, has not finished first in the ACC standings since the 2009-10 season, although journalists have picked Duke to finish first in seven of the last nine seasons. Duke won its fifth NCAA Tournament championship in that 2009-10 season and another in 2014-15, to go with three ACC Tournament titles during that time.

Voters' predictions are for the order of finish, not for the tournament title, which the ACC recognizes as its championship and which determines the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.