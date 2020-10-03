East Carolina trounced at Georgia State, 49-29

ATLANTA — East Carolina's football team allowed 303 yards of offense and 35 points in the first half against Georgia State on Saturday on the way to a 49-29 loss.
The Pirates, who trailed 35-13 in allowing a Georgia State record for points in a half, dropped to 0-2. The Panthers were predicted to finish a distant fourth place in the Sun Belt Conference's five-team East Division.
Holton Ahlers was 29-of-50 passing for 242 yards with no scores and three interceptions for ECU, which rushed for 50 yards. Tyler Snead made 11 catches for 111 yards.
The Pirates will play at South Florida at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
Georgia State began its football program in 2013 and moved into the Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt in 2013. The Panthers have played in bowl games in three of the last five seasons, losing to Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl in 2019. Georgia State also won at Tennessee to open the 2019 season, and the Volunteers would finish 8-5.
Cornelious Brown threw for three touchdowns, including two to Sam Pinckney, and Destin Coates rushed for two scores for the Panthers (1-1), who are scheduled to play at Appalachian State on Nov. 14.
On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Brown had his pass intercepted in the flat and returned 28 yards for a touchdown by Warren Saba. But the Panthers scored on their next three drives in under seven minutes, including touchdown passes of 38 yards to Pinckney and 22 yards to Jamari Thrash. Brown added a 13-yard score to Pinckney, and Coates and Tucker Gregg had TD runs for a 22-point halftime lead.
The lead reached 42-16 early in the fourth quarter on Antavious Lane's 34-yard interception return.
Brown finished 18-of-28 passing with two interceptions. Pinckney, a sophomore, made seven catches for a career-high 134 yards, and Coates had 23 carries for 113 yards. The Panthers outgained the Pirates 485-292.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, capacity at Center Parc Stadium was held to 50 percent. Georgia State's game against Charlotte last week postponed after human error resulted in four Panthers being incorrectly said to have tested positive for the virus.
