East Carolina trounced at Georgia State, 49-29

ATLANTA — East Carolina's football team allowed 303 yards of offense and 35 points in the first half against Georgia State on Saturday on the way to a 49-29 loss.

The Pirates, who trailed 35-13 in allowing a Georgia State record for points in a half, dropped to 0-2. The Panthers were predicted to finish a distant fourth place in the Sun Belt Conference's five-team East Division.

Holton Ahlers was 29-of-50 passing for 242 yards with no scores and three interceptions for ECU, which rushed for 50 yards. Tyler Snead made 11 catches for 111 yards.

The Pirates will play at South Florida at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

Georgia State began its football program in 2013 and moved into the Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt in 2013. The Panthers have played in bowl games in three of the last five seasons, losing to Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl in 2019. Georgia State also won at Tennessee to open the 2019 season, and the Volunteers would finish 8-5.

Cornelious Brown threw for three touchdowns, including two to Sam Pinckney, and Destin Coates rushed for two scores for the Panthers (1-1), who are scheduled to play at Appalachian State on Nov. 14.