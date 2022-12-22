Eastern Kentucky slips past UNCG

RICHMOND, Ky. — UNCG's Dante Treacy scored a team-high 15 points, but the Spartans dropped a Thursday afternoon game at Eastern Kentucky 68-64.
Treacy was 4-of-9 from the field while shooting 5-of-6 from the foul line. Mikeal Brown-Jones finished with 12 points, shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line. He also posted five rebounds. Bas Leyte contributed 10 points, shooting 5-for-7 from field goals. Keyshaun Langley produced nine points and six rebounds. Keondre Kennedy finished with eight points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Kobe Langley had a game-high six assists.
The Spartans shot 42.3 percent from the field in the game, shooting exactly that percentage in each period. UNCG held a 37-34 advantage on the glass over the Colonels. The game had ten ties and 16 lead changes.
UNCG fell to 6-7, while Eastern Kentucky improved to 7-6.
People are also reading…
UNCG enters Southern Conference play with a trip to Western Carolina for a 2 p.m. contest on Dec. 29.