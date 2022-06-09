ECU's Jake Jenkins-Cowart expects a wild weekend in 'The Jungle'

They call it “The Jungle.” It’s the area where East Carolina baseball fans gather beyond the outfield fence at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville to heckle opponents and cheer for their Pirates.

One of the great atmospheres in all of college baseball should be even greater this weekend when Texas goes to ECU for a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional.

Soaking it up and fueling the fun will be Southeast Guilford alumnus Jake Jenkins-Cowart, who plays right field for the Pirates.

“It’s going to be a zoo this weekend rather than just The Jungle,” says Jenkins-Cowart, who is a big reason why ECU is two wins away from its first appearance in the College World Series.

In eight games during the American Athletic Conference tournament in Clearwater, Fla., and a NCAA regional in Greenville, Jenkins-Cowart homered three times and drove in 15 runs while raising his batting average to .326. Those numbers bring his season totals to 12 homers and 57 RBIs, which would be impressive for any player competing at the highest level of college baseball but is remarkable for a freshman.

Dave Beasley, who coached the 6-foot-6, 215-pound slugger at Southeast, says with pride, “Even with us he always rose to the occasion.”

Beasley says his former player “made a few adjustments to his swing, which has helped him a little bit against that caliber of pitching. He was sort of a long strider, but he’s wider at the plate now. He’s so big and long that his wingspan allows him to cover the plate. He’s not trying to swing that hard and just letting that pitching do it for him.”

Jenkins-Cowart says his RBIs in the postseason are “just a credit to the guys who are hitting in front of me. Zach Agnos, Lane Hoover and Bryson Worrell are getting on base and giving me the opportunities.”

The Pirates’ 32nd NCAA tournament appearance seemed far from a certainty back on April 1 after a 7-3 loss at league rival Cincinnati.

“Early in the year, we lost our first conference game and were 14-13 at the time,” Jenkins-Cowart says. “Everybody counted us out and we just came together and were there for one another, and here we are.”

Where the Pirates are is the seventh Super Regional in the storied program’s history. But it’s the next step that has been a stumbling block for ECU, which holds the record for most NCAA regional appearances without making it to Omaha.

The regional atmosphere “was like nothing I’d ever played in before,” Jenkins-Cowart says. “Pleasant Garden is not the largest place in the world, but when you have 5,600 people packed in as tight as they get and all coming together for the common goal it was a lot of chills. I’m getting chills thinking about it right now.”

Now they have an opportunity to experience more of those chills in front of a fan base that bought up the 100 general-admission tickets available for the Super Regional in less than a minute online.

“I was talking to one of our assistants today and I told him, ‘I think they might push the outfield fence down if we win. They might storm the field,' ” says Jenkins-Cowart.

Can the Pirates do it?

“If we’re playing our kind of baseball and we’re sticking to our approach and everything the coaches are laying out for us, nobody can beat us consistently,” Jenkins-Cowart says. “That’s what the coaches have been telling us all year.”

