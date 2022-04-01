Ed Hardin: The ghosts are watching as Duke and Carolina meet in New Orleans and in each other's heads

Dean Smith stood uneasily in the hallway inside the cavernous Louisiana Superdome, smoking cigarette after cigarette, when a sportswriter walked up to him.

Smith rolled his eyes.

It was minutes before North Carolina’s national title game against Georgetown, and Smith was getting in a few more puffs on his Kent when the writer asked him a question.

“Dean, have you ever smoked more cigarettes before a game?”

Smith didn’t smile, dropping the still smoking butt onto the floor and crushing it with his heel.

“Yeah,” he said. “I smoked more before the Duke game.”

Smith would win his first national title that night in 1982, but his mind was still somehow on the game in Chapel Hill four weeks earlier, a game Carolina won 84-66.

Duke went 10-17 that year.

They’re in each other’s heads, no matter where they are at any time. When the two neighbors run into each other Saturday night, in front of the college basketball world, time will stand still yet again.

No matter where these teams are, they’re always eight miles apart.

Mere hours before the ecclesiastical game between Duke and Carolina, we’re still struggling to get our heads around it. Is this the great sporting event we’ve dreamed about all these years, or is it a nightmare about to come true?

Outside of North Carolina, this is a basketball game. Yes, it’s a game for the ages and everyone knows it. But here in the Tarheel State, it’s more like a religious experience. We don’t know what Saturday will be like, but when we wake up Sunday morning it will be as if the rapture has occurred.

In the long and storied history of this rivalry, the schools have never met in an NCAA Tournament game. Now they’ll meet in the Final Four. What could possibly go wrong?

This is a rivalry that began in earnest with a fight in Cameron Indoor Stadium in 1961. After that night, the annual clashes between the basketball programs have been high drama.

These aren’t the two best teams in the programs’ history. These are far from the best players. But that doesn’t really matter. The names have changed through the years, both on and off the courts, but the venom stands the test of time.

The ghosts are always watching.

Matt Doherty was in a timeout huddle in Cameron back in 2001, his first season as the Carolina coach, his first trip inside Duke’s insane asylum since his playing days at UNC.

He was screaming at his team, which could barely hear him. Doherty, red-faced and frustrated, finally stood up, looked around the arena and waved his arms.

“See!” he said, his players finally paying attention to him. “I told you Duke had the ugliest cheerleaders in the conference!”

It’s a rivalry understood only here in North Carolina. And it’s not going to be any clearer to anyone outside of the state after this game. And that’s because we don’t really understand it ourselves.

This game, this series, has a life of its own, a game within a game, a rivalry that has become part of the fabric of our state. When these teams are in the same building, time seems to pause. They don’t even have to be playing against each other.

At an NCAA regional one season in Charlotte, the teams were only there for first-round games against other schools. But when Duke took the floor for practice, a large UNC fan base had stayed around just to boo the Blue Devils.

Mike Krzyzewski was incensed.

“My team is playing in the NCAA Tournament in our own state, and we get booed?" he ranted afterward. “What’s going on here?"

He was still learning. We all are.

In 1991, with both schools in the Final Four and a possible national title game in the balance, Smith was ejected. And UNC wasn’t even playing Duke.

Yet.

When Duke played Kansas in Winston-Salem in a second-round game in 2000 an argument broke out between Roy Williams and Krzyzewski when each accused the other of yelling at the other team’s players.

A fight almost broke out.

“He was protecting his turf,” Krzyzewski said afterward. “And I was protecting mine.”

Williams, who was on the bench when Smith was ejected nine years earlier, wasn’t even coaching North Carolina.

Yet.

It’s always been a turf war, and when they stare into each other’s eyes Saturday night, 850 miles from the creek that separates Duke from UNC, they’ll somehow be where they always are.

In each other’s heads.

How big is this game? It’s too big.

The national anthem won’t be enough before this one. They should play “Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory.”

Somewhere, some in heaven and some in hell, the ghosts of this storied rivalry will be watching, nervously trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored.

Dean Smith will be trampling out a Kent.

Ed Hardin is a former News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal journalist.