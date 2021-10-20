 Skip to main content
Elissa Cunane, N.C. State projected to take ACC's top honors
top story

ACC Women NCSU Louis (copy)

N.C. State's Elissa Cunane, right, accepting the trophy as most valuable player of the ACC Tournament in March 2021.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Summerfield's Elissa Cunane, a senior at N.C. State, is the favorite to win ACC women's basketball player of the year.

Cunane was the pick in two polls, by a panel of selected voters and by the league's head coaches.

Cunane, a Northern Guilford graduate, is joined on the projected first-team All-ACC by her friend Elizabeth Kitley, a Northwest Guilford graduate and a junior at Virginia Tech.

State, which is No. 5 in the Associated Press preseason poll, is the favorite to finish first in the regular-season standings in predictions by the panel and by coaches. The Wolfpack will open its season with a blockbuster matchup against No. 1 South Carolina at 5 p.m. Nov. 9 (ESPN) in Raleigh. The Pack, the defending ACC champions, beat the Gamecocks in Columbia last season.

North Carolina is picked seventh and Duke eighth in both polls, and the panel predicted Wake Forest 12th and coaches have the Demon Deacons 13th.

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be back at the Greensboro Coliseum March 2-6. The tournament will be played in the Gate City for the 22nd time in 23 years.

The predictions, and the panels agreed except where noted:

Order of finish

1. N.C. State

2. Louisville

3. Georgia Tech

4. Virginia Tech

5. Florida State

6. Notre Dame

7. North Carolina

8. Duke

9. Miami

10. Clemson

11. Boston College

12. Wake Forest (No. 13 coaches)

13. Syracuse (No. 12 coaches)

14. Pitt

15. Virginia 

Player of the year

Elissa Cunane, N.C. State, senior, C

First team

Taylor Soule, Boston College, senior, F

Delicia Washington, Clemson, graduate, G

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, senior, F

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Georgia Tech, senior, G

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, sophomore, G

Jakia Brown-Turner, N.C. State, junior, G

Elissa Cunane, N.C. State, senior, C

Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, sophomore, F

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, junior, C

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, graduate, G

 

