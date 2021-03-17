Elissa Cunane of N.C. State chosen as All-America

STAFF REPORT
What
Elissa Cunane, N.C. State women's basketball player, earns second-team All-America from the Associated Press
Year
Junior
Hometown
Summerfield (Northern Guilford HS)
Why she made it
• 16.8 points, 57 percent FG, 85.6 percent FT
• 23.3 points, 9.0 rebounds in three ACC Tournament games; won MVP award
Notable
• Third-team selection as a sophomore.
• On ballots for Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy, both player-of-the-year awards, and for the Lisa Leslie Award, to the best center.
• Wolfpack, the No. 1 seed in the Mercado Region, vs. A&T in NCAA Tournament first round, 4 p.m. Sunday (ESPN).
