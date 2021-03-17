 Skip to main content
Elissa Cunane of N.C. State chosen as third-team All-America
Elissa Cunane of N.C. State chosen as third-team All-America

N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane, a Northern Guilford alumna from Summerfield, during the game against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

What

Elissa Cunane, N.C. State women's basketball player, earns second-team All-America from the Associated Press

Year

Junior

Hometown

Summerfield (Northern Guilford HS)

Why she made it

16.8 points, 57 percent FG, 85.6 percent FT

 23.3 points, 9.0 rebounds in three ACC Tournament games; won MVP award

Notable

 Third-team selection as a sophomore.

 On ballots for Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy, both player-of-the-year awards, and for the Lisa Leslie Award, to the best center.

 Wolfpack, the No. 1 seed in the Mercado Region, vs. A&T in NCAA Tournament first round, 4 p.m. Sunday (ESPN).

