Elizabeth Kitley's sister honored at Virginia Tech women's basketball game

No matter what was ahead for the Virginia Tech women's team after the tip against Radford, the Hokies' Elizabeth Kitley already knew Sunday would be special for her and the rest of her family.

Virginia Tech had designated the Radford matchup as its Autism Awareness Game and before the game honored the Summerfield, N.C., native and Northwest Guilford graduate's older sister, Raven, who is autistic. A video tribute was also played during halftime.

“She’s just the most loyal supporter that we’ve got,” Elizabeth Kitley said of her sister. “... She’s a big fan, and it was sweet that she was able to be recognized.”

It got even better for Kitley after that, on the way to an 89-40 win that pushed the Hokies to 8-3 this season.

With her first basket — a short turnaround jumper a little over a minute into the game — Kitley reached 1,000 points for her Hokies career, which reached 66 games Sunday. That was the first of eight consecutive shot attempts by Kitley to fall. With the help of her hot shooting, Virginia Tech led by 16 points before halftime.