Jennifer Strawley, an administrator in the department of athletics at the University of Miami for 11 years, has been named the new director of athletics at Elon, the school announced on Thursday.

Strawley oversaw all day-to-day athletics operations at Miami, where she has worked since 2012. She served as interim director of athletics from November to December 2021 and was the sport administrator for football and women’s basketball, as well as the department’s senior woman administrator. At the time of the announcement, Strawley was the senior deputy director at athletics.

According to a news release from Elon, Strawley played a key role in the hiring of several head coaches at Miami. She transformed and improved many aspects of Miami athletics, including creating a performance, health and wellness department, enhancing competitive success, improving facilities, ensuring academic achievement, increasing fundraising and implementing many priorities to enhance the student-athlete experience.

In 2021, Strawley was named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Administrator of the Year.

Strawley has served on various committees within the NCAA and the ACC. She served on the ACC board of directors as the chair of the conference’s senior woman administrator group, the ACC TV committee and the league’s football schedulers group, among others. She has also served on the board of directors for Women’s Leaders in College Sports and currently serves on the board of directors for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Before Miami, Strawley worked for the NCAA as the director of academic and membership affairs, overseeing academic policy and governance issues, academic education and the internal inclusion team. She began her career at the NCAA managing student-athlete reinstatement and eligibility.

Strawley will be formally introduced to Elon community and the media at a campus event on July 21, and she will officially begin her new job on Aug. 1.