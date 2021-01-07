 Skip to main content
Elon men's basketball team taking a COVID-19 timeout
ELON — The Elon men's basketball team has paused all in-season activities because of a positive test within its Tier 1 personnel group, which includes athletes, coaches and support staff.

Games against James Madison on Saturday and Sunday are postponed.

Elon games in December against Mercer, Duke, Howard and North Carolina were canceled. The next games on Elon's schedule are against Drexel on Jan. 23 and 24 in Elon.

The Phoenix is 3-3 overall but has lost three straight games, including two at Northeastern to open the Colonial Athletic Association season last weekend.

