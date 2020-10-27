 Skip to main content
Elon scheduled for six CAA football games in March and April
elon logo athletics 081120

ELON — Elon's football team will play three Colonial Athletic Association opponents twice each during a spring football season beginning in March.

Seven teams will make up a Northern Division. Four will compete in a Southern Division: Elon, James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary.

Teams also can add two non-conference games. The CAA team with the best league record will advance to the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Elon's schedule:

March 6: James Madison

March 13: At Richmond

March 20: At William & Mary

March 27: Richmond

April 3: William & Mary

April 10: At James Madison

