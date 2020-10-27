Elon scheduled for six CAA football games in March and April

ELON — Elon's football team will play three Colonial Athletic Association opponents twice each during a spring football season beginning in March.
Seven teams will make up a Northern Division. Four will compete in a Southern Division: Elon, James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary.
Teams also can add two non-conference games. The CAA team with the best league record will advance to the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Elon's schedule:
March 6: James Madison
March 13: At Richmond
March 20: At William & Mary
March 27: Richmond
April 3: William & Mary
April 10: At James Madison
