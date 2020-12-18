Elon women defeat UNCG

Brie Perpignan and Evonna McGill scored 11 points each on Friday night, leading the Elon women past UNCG at Elon's Schar Center.

Vanessa Taylor chipped in nine points for Elon, which improved to 3-1.

UNCG's Cece Crudup had a game-high 12 points, while Tori Powell added nine. Khalis Cain had a game-high 12 rebounds for the Spartans, who fell to 1-6..

The Flames will next travel to N.C. A&T for a Sunday game at 2 p.m.

UNCG is off until Jan. 3, when it will host Converse College.