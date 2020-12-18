 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elon women defeat UNCG
0 comments

Elon women defeat UNCG

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brie Perpignan and Evonna McGill scored 11 points each on Friday night, leading the Elon women past UNCG at Elon's Schar Center.

Vanessa Taylor chipped in nine points for Elon, which improved to 3-1.

UNCG's Cece Crudup had a game-high 12 points, while Tori Powell added nine. Khalis Cain had a game-high 12 rebounds for the Spartans, who fell to 1-6..

The Flames will next travel to N.C. A&T for a Sunday game at 2 p.m.

UNCG is off until Jan. 3, when it will host Converse College.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News