Elon's men's basketball games with Duke, North Carolina postponed

ELON — Elon's men's basketball games at Duke on Sunday and at North Carolina on Dec. 12 have been postponed because of a positive test, quarantining and isolation in the Phoenix program.

Games against Mercer on Thursday and Howard on Dec. 8 are also postponed. Elon's next scheduled game is on Dec. 15 against Campbell at the Schar Center, and Elon is scheduled to host UNCG on Dec. 19.

A news release from Elon says members of the program began 14 days of isolation and quarantine Tuesday.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make arrangements that will return our team to practice and competition when it is safe to do so," athletics director Dave Blank said in a statement.

Elon says it follows a regular testing regimen that includes testing all Tier 1 individuals, a group that includes players, coaches and training and medical staff, three times per week through a combination of antigen and PCR tests.