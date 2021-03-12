 Skip to main content
Emory & Henry rolls past Guilford, 47-6
Emory & Henry rolls past Guilford, 47-6

EMORY, VIRGINIA - Unbeaten Emory & Henry piled up 644 yards of total offense in route to a 47-6 victory over Guilford in a college football game Friday afternoon.

The Wasps improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Quakers dropped to 0-2 and 0-2.

E&H quarterback Hunter Taylor passed for 246 yards (11-17-0) and wideout Elijah Rice caught six passes for 199 yards.

Guilford quarterback Teddy Gassert was limited to 88 yards passing (6-16-2). E&H held Guilford's running attack to a minus nine yards. 

Guilford's only score came early in the second quarter on Gassert's 24-yard pass to Kamari Norman. Cade Ratliff's conversion kick was blocked. 

Emory & Henry responded by scoring 23 points before halftime. The Wasps led 33-6 at intermission.

The Quakers return home Friday to face Hampden-Sydney. Kickoff is 5 p.m.

