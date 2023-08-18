Helping to lead a women’s volleyball program is old hat for Felicia Turner, but now it’s up to her to be the leader and lift UNC Greensboro from the depths of the Southern Conference.

The team finished last in the conference last season, winning just four of 16 games in the nine-team league. Overall, the Spartans were 10-20, including a 7-8 record at home. That’s one year removed from a 23-7 mark, 12-4 in the SoCon.

Turner, who played and coached at Loyola Marymount before becoming an assistant at Georgia, is now making the decisions herself.

“At Georgia, it was a little more specialized in certain things, like you’re going to work on these things. And then it was my job to make sure I learned more outside of that,” Turner said. “ ... I knew it was going to be tough, but you learn as you go, and if you truly care, you’re going to make sure you’re doing it at a high level.”

Turner is starting her tenure in Greensboro with a significant boost.

James Dutton donated $1.6 million to the volleyball program before Turner’s arrival. According to a news release from the school, $1.1 million will establish the James Dutton Endowed Scholarships in Volleyball, which provides two full-cost-of-attendance scholarships annually for members of the UNCG women’s volleyball team.

Another $450,000 of the planned gift is designated for a UNCG Volleyball Enrichment Fund. The remaining $50,000 will support the team’s operating budget. The entire commitment marks the largest gift by one donor in UNCG athletics history. The total gift is part of UNCG’s Light the Way: The Campaign for Earned Achievement, an effort to raise $200 million to increase access, elevate academic excellence, and enhance the tremendous impact of UNCG’s programs, the school says.

“In taking this job, obviously I have ideas like how do we make this program really, really good,” Turner said. “And so now, having this additional money can absolutely help like that. That doesn’t change how I coach. It doesn’t change the level of competition that I’m even going to coach or bring in. But it does give you access to other things.”

Turner said the money will help provide more gear for her players, and help her recruit players who will aid in the program’s restoration. It also helps provide her with a second assistant coach.

“And now, it’s my job to make sure that I’m smart with that money, like I’m not going to spend it all in one year. Like, how do I continue to spread it out over a certain amount of years, but then, also, fund money on top of that,” she said. “What kind of needs do I need right now and what sort of things do I want to save and use this as a savings account.”

The gift will go toward a team that lost center Gabriela McHugh but returns a host of players from last season and adds five new players. Starting with the liberos, Valeria Calderon is a senior who sets up the middle and outside hitters. Another libero, Avery Sziksai, is a junior who has an extra year of eligibility. Hallie Cook is a sophomore who doubles as a libero and an outside hitter. Turner also points to Izora Gragg, a freshman from Morganton who could be a key contributor this season.

Also, Daija Jackson started last season and Sierra Herndon saw action as well. Denver Pugh can play either middle or right outside.

The new players include two transfers coming into the program are Mallory Meers, a graduate student from Louisiana Tech and an award winner in Conference USA who’s a setter, and 6-foot, 2-inch sophomore middle hitter Madeline Timmerman from Eastern Michigan. Turner awaits the arrival of Aylin Baran from Turkey.

UNCG opens the season with an exhibition against UNC Pembroke on Aug, 19. Turner can use some of the gifted money to buy road snacks because her team will be heading to tournaments in Statesboro, Ga., where East Carolina will be one of its opponents; Huntington, W.Va., and Boone, before coming back to Greensboro for the home opener against Charlotte on Sept. 15 and UNC Asheville the next day.

Turner makes it clear, however, that no positions are etched in stone. Your work this summer will determine your reward later, she said.

“There’s a lot of returners and there’s some transfers who are going to fight for positions,” Turner said. “I think the cool thing right now, which I’m going to tell all my players, is like it’s your spot to take. The work you’ve put in over the summer, and the work you put in day in and day out. If you’re going to help your team, you’re going to be on the court.”