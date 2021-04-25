Florida State to play Clemson for ACC men's golf title

MILTON, Ga. — Florida State and Clemson will square off Monday in the match-play finale of the ACC men’s golf championship at the Capital City Club.

The second-ranked Seminoles beat No. 17 North Carolina 4-1 in a semifinal match Sunday, and fourth-ranked Clemson beat No. 10 N.C. State 3-1-1.

The final will begin at 9 a.m. and can be see on ACC Network Extra.

Carolina had cruised through the 54 holes of stroke play, with the final 18 being played Sunday morning. The Tar Heels were 26 under par and 15 shots better than Clemson. State shot 9 under, and Florida State, at 5 over par, squeaked in to the fourth position by one shot over fifth-ranked Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.

The Demon Deacons played without their top player, Alex Fitzpatrick, who has a strained back muscle. Fitzpatrick led the Deacons this season with a 70.2 average for 18 holes.

Carolina’s Peter Fountain won medalist honors at 10 under par after a 4-under 66 Sunday morning.

The NCAA men’s regionals will be May 16-19, with the national championship tournament May 28-June 2 at Scottsdale, Ariz.