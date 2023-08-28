Two quarterbacks, one with limited experience and the other with no college experience at all, will lead the North Carolina A&T offense when the Aggies launch the tenure of new head coach Vincent Brown in the season opener at UAB on Thursday, the coach said on Monday.

Brown said Eli Brickhandler and Kevin White will share duties under center in the game at Birmingham, which kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT. The former All-Pro linebacker with the New England Patriots and former defensive coordinator at William & Mary said the two bring different qualities to the position.

“Eli is a talented athlete, surprisingly fast,” Brown said. “He can really run, so he presents problems if the play breaks down in the passing game. He’s got a strong arm, quick release, good decision-making. He knows the offense.”

Last year, White was leading the offense for Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he threw for 3,819 yards and 49 touchdowns. He also ran for 13 scores. He committed to A&T last December.

“KJ is poised beyond his years,” the coach said. “You would not know he’s a true freshman the way he conducts himself under pressure. He’s got elite speed and athleticism, and a very powerful and accurate arm.”

Brickhandler and White will be looking for the corps of receivers who Brown said has dubbed itself “The Super Freaks.” Redshirt senior Taymon Cooke has played in 32 games as an Aggie, with 24 receptions for 269 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt sophomore Ger-Cari Caldwell, a 6-foot, 4-inch target, returns for his second season after transferring from South Carolina after catching 15 passes last season and scoring a touchdown. Junior Jamison Warren will also bring a veteran presence after making 20 catches last season.

When the quarterbacks aren’t throwing, they will rely on a running game looking to replace Bhayshul Tuten, who put the offense on his shoulders after an 0-3 start and led A&T to a 7-4 finish and a shot at the Big South Conference championship. This year, it will be Wesley Graves, who was Tuten’s backup last season, and Kenji Christian, who comes to Greensboro from Virginia Tech. There’s also another freshman from Virginia, Shimique Blizzard, who ran for 1,884 yards and 22 touchdowns at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, Virginia.

“Wesley Graves is a strong, powerful downhill runner. We expect him to get significant carries throughout the course of the season,” Brown said. “Kenji Christian is a talented kid who came in via the transfer portal, has size, long speed and excellent hands as a receiver. And this Shimique Blizzard is a true freshman that has exceptional speed and short-space quickness. So we’re going to get the ball in the hands of those kids and then we’ll find ways to get the ball into the hands of our other playmakers also.”

Brown’s offensive line has experience, but will have to contend with a pair of 300-plus pounders on the UAB defensive line.

A&T’s defense will contend with a Blazers offense that surely will be influenced by new head coach Trent Dilfer, a former NFL quarterback who led the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XXXV. The Aggie secondary has talent and experience, beginning with all-American and Kansas transfer Karon Prunty at cornerback. Veteran Janaz Sumpter has 26 games of experience and has 50 career tackles, including a career-high 28 last season. There’s also Ty Williams Jr., who makes the move from free safety to strong safety after making 32 tackles in 2022.

There’s obviously optimism in the A&T camp, but Brown may have a little more than his players. He was the defensive coordinator for Howard, an HBCU and former MEAC rival for A&T, when it beat FBS member UNLV 43-40 in 2017. So he’s been here before and knows what it takes to pull off the upset.

“I’ve seen how these games are won and lost, and being able to run the football effectively becomes a critical component of your success offensively and then defensively, creating takeaways,” Brown said. “And yes, when they get in the red zone, make them kick field goals as opposed to touchdowns, and you usually come out on the winning side.”