CHARLOTTE — Coach Mack Brown of North Carolina has been around for a few years, and he’s seen the evolution of college football.

Brown, 71, says being a head coach now with everything that it entails, between the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness, is challenging.

“You’re really multi-tasking so much more now than ever before,” said Brown, who has won a national championship with Texas. “Roster management is more difficult than it’s ever been. With the COVID year, you’re not sure how many you’re going to be able to sign. We were just told the other day, you’ve got unlimited initials again this year, and we’ve been recruiting for six months.”

Brown says keeping up with the changes is a year-round job.

“There’s a lot of change at the NCAA level,” he said. “We were just told we could bring in 120 (players in) for preseason, so we’ve got kids now that we told couldn’t come in until school started, they have to go back and start. How many can you sign? How many did you leave? How many are going to the NFL? How many are going to be in the transfer portal? Who is going to graduate and leave early?

“Then NIL is just a totally different situation, and it’s more about the collective. We’re really lucky that our guys have handled NIL, and it hasn’t disrupted our locker room. I’m hearing nightmares across the country of kids being offered money and not being paid. They’re getting in the transfer portal. I’m hearing locker rooms are disrupted.”

Maye keeping it simple

Quarterback Drake Maye of North Carolina, who will get plenty of consideration for the Heisman Trophy if he plays at the level he played last season, isn’t focusing at all on the hype that is surrounding his coming season.

“I’m just keeping the main thing, the main thing,” he said. “That’s winning games. I think that’s what (Brown) says. We try to win all the games.

“All those personal accolades come with winning football games and having North Carolina being up there in the conversation of the ACC Championship and bigger things.

Maye isn’t taking anything for granted heading into what will likely be his last season in Chapel Hill before heading to the NFL.

“Last year, I was competing and Coach said ten days before the game, announced the starter,” Maye said. “I just find that same mentality that got me here and not lose sight of that. Don’t lose sight of what got me here and the hard work and staying extra throwing and same things.”

Duke not resting on last year’s accomplishments

Coach Mike Elko’s first season at Duke was one of the biggest turnarounds in the conference.

Last season the Blue Devils went 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC, which snapped a three-year streak of finishing below .500.

“I think one of the biggest things we talk about in our program is our culture,” Elko said. “I think last year was a testament that culture can win and turn things around really quick.

“I think we have a lot of guys that have a lot of love for each other in that locker room. They enjoy playing together. They enjoy being around each other. That’s maybe one of the things that doesn’t get calculated when we do a lot of the preseason predictions, and I think that was one of the things last year that we knew we had.”

Duke’s Carter ready for another good season

DeWayne Carter, one of the top returning defensive linemen in the ACC, is one of the leaders for the Blue Devils. A much better defense was pivotal for their turnaround.

“For me personally, I feel like my leadership style is not a one size fits all,” Carter said. “I’m a leader who likes to get to know the team individually one by one. I try to know everybody’s name before camp, which is very hard if you know anything about 100-roster football team.

“I also like just knowing what the team needs, being able to feed off their energy. That just stems from me actually knowing the players on a personal level, knowing what every person needs. Everybody can’t be yelled at the same. Everybody can’t take yelled at. You have to have conversations with different people. You have to take them on the side.”

Armstrong settling in at N.C. State

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong of N.C. State, who transferred from Virginia, doesn’t mind being a team leader already for the Wolfpack.

“I think it’s a huge deal,” Armstrong said. “Obviously I’m a new face. I think Coach (Dave) Doeren hit it with my coming into the team, I just put my head down and work hard, and now I’m just trying to be a vocal leader.”

Armstrong said he’s likely to show a different side of his personality when practice starts next week.

“I kind of said this a few others times out there, I’m going to start showing a little bit more fiery side of me,” he said. “I’ve been cool, calm, and collected. I don’t want to scare some guys on game day if I get fired up out of nowhere because technically that’s how I play.”

Phillips talks Northwestern, sort of

Earlier in the week, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips made his only statement about the hazing scandal at Northwestern. Before he came to the ACC Phillips was the athletics director there from 2008 until 2021.

“I do want to briefly address the ongoing matter at Northwestern, as I’m sure some of you have questions,” Phillips said. “As you are aware, I released a statement last week. This is a very difficult time for the Northwestern community, and my heart goes out to any person who carries the burden of mistreatment or who has been harmed in any way.

“During my 30-year career in college athletics, my highest priority has always been the health and safety of all student-athletes. As you know, with this matter in litigation, I’m unable to share anything more at this time.”