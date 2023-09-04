He had barely been announced as the new head coach at North Carolina A&T when the faithful fans began telling him about the significance of the annual showdown with NC Central. Now, the week is here, and Vincent Brown has a keen awareness of what this particular game means.

“Everyone’s spoken about this game since I’ve got here, the importance of it, and I understand it’s a very important game for the Aggie faithful,” Brown said on Monday at his weekly news conference. “We will be ready. We will do everything in our power to make sure our kids are prepared for this game, with the mindset of going out and beating last year’s HBCU national champs, North Carolina Central.”

Indeed, the rivalry takes on added significance this season because the Eagles, who opened the year with a convincing 47-21 victory over Winston-Salem State, pulled off something of a stunner in the Celebration Bowl last year and knocked off Jackson State, 41-34 in overtime, to take the title in what would be Deion Sanders’ last game as the Tigers head coach before he moved on to Colorado.

And while the calendar has changed, the Eagles haven’t changed much since that victory in the Mercedes-Benz Dome last December.

Returning to the 2023 squad are five first-team all-MEAC players, led by senior quarterback Darius Richard, the conference’s offensive player of the year, and senior defensive back Khalil Baker, the MEAC defensive player of the year.

Against the Rams, Richard completed 15 of-22 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He added 42 rushing yards and another score.

“They are multiple, but they want to run the football, and the quarterback is an integral part of their running game,” Brown said. “He is strong, hard to tackle. He’s got very good speed.”

NC Central also had 171 yards rushing, and Latrell Collier, another returnee from last season, collected 72 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

“They’ve got a couple of backs who can make you miss and run through you, so the key for us is to make sure we can stop the run,” Brown said. “They do a really good job being multiple and creating formations to give the quarterback an opportunity to run the football.”

Offense will be a priority for the Aggies after a 35-6 loss to UAB last Thursday. The passing game, which relied on quarterback Eli Brickhandler and Kevin White to share the duties in the opener, only produced 16 yards with two completions in eight attempts. Brown said the lack of attempts was a result of the decision making from the quarterback. Meanwhile, Wesley Graves ran for 58 yards as part of a ground game that picked up 147 yards.

“We felt like we could run the football and we went in with a mindset (that) we’re going to run the football,” the coach said. “But never in our wildest dreams did we thinking coming out of the game that we would only attempt eight passes during the course of the game ... We are working on fixing those issues to make sure we’re more balanced in our approach.”

Brown stressed that the Aggies would have to minimize their mistakes to have a chance to beat the Blazers. They basically achieved that goal by recovering their only fumble and committing two penalties for 10 yards. However, the defense surrendered two Blazers touchdowns on their opening possessions and 291 yards passing from quarterback Jacob Zeno.

For linebacker BJ Turner, the game carries significance on multiple levels. The former Page standout transferred to A&T from Charlotte, and opened his year with nine tackles at UAB. His father, Barry, was a running back for the Aggies from 1989 through 1992. A&T won all four games in that stretch, and the younger Turner has a family winning streak to maintain against their long-time rival.

“Definitely disappointing, not getting the result that we wanted from last week,’ Turner said. “But I say that actually adds fuel to the fire. As a defense, we’re very competitive and we love the game and I feel like it’s really about us communicating and just executing, doing our assignment.”