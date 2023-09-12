North Carolina A&T is still searching for a victory, and a quarterback to take them to it.

For the second time in their opening two games, the Aggies (0-2) failed to generate anything through the air against N.C. Central, getting just 51 yards to go with the 16 yards gained against UAB in the season opener.

Eli Brickhandler started for the second straight game, but made an unceremonious exit after two series, the last of which ended with a 13-yard loss and a fumble recovered by the Eagles. Brickhandler missed the only two passes he threw. Zach Yeager took over for the duration of the 30-16 loss, completing 7 of 14 passes and being sacked twice.

Coach Vincent Brown didn’t provide any clues during his weekly news conference on Monday as to who would start against Elon, which is also looking for its first victory after two season-opening losses.

“We did not name the starting quarterback for the Elon game,” Brown said. “We evaluate all the players weekly and we look at who had the best week of practice, who’s going to be able to provide the spark, the leadership and the ball security that is so important to us as a staff, not turning the ball over.”

Asked what Brickhandler failed to accomplish against the Eagles, Brown said he offered what amounted to constructive criticism.

“Eli just needed to calm down. He’s talented, but I talked to him all the time about understand the difference between being reckless with the ball and making plays with the ball, and we don’t want to ever be reckless with the ball,” Brown said.

A&T’s running game is not as significant a concern. Kenji Christian had 98 yards and Wesley Graves added 69 yards and a touchdown.

The Phoenix also used two quarterbacks in their loss to Gardner-Webb, and the contrast is striking.

Justin Allen completed just 1 of 6 passes for three yards. Matthew Downing relieved him in the third quarter and hit 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns, including a 3-yard scoring pass to Jamarien Dalton with 1 minute, 25 seconds left, tying the score at 27. But the Bulldogs went 69 yards to win the game on a touchdown pass for a 34-27 victory.

“The success of their passing game changed when (Downing) came into the game,” Brown said. “He looks to be a little more polished passer than (Allen) ... I think you’ll see a little bit more of (Downing).

Elon rushed for 127 yards but didn’t get a score from the ground game. Nonetheless, Brown is impressed with what coach Tony Trisciani is developing just down the road.

“They have some talented players. They know how to accentuate the positives of their players,” Brown said. “I think they have one of the better running backs in Jalen Hampton. He’s a really tough, hard-nosed runner with a great vision.”

Hampton ran for 77 yards for the Phoenix against Gardner-Webb, and has collected 166 yards in two games.

A&T and Elon are in the Coastal Athletic Association, meaning the two teams will be playing their conference opener. The Phoenix will playing in their home opener as well. The teams played four times between 2013 and 2019, and the Aggies won all four. Saturday’s game marks their first meeting since that 24-21 win, and Brown hopes to make it memorable by breaking the early season slide.

“Our kids, our staff, we are not deterred at all by the start of the season,” he said. “Everything we talked about, it’s about building a program sustained for success and we’re focused on that. And we know we’ve got to do the little things right. We’ve got to be consistent in what we’re doing. And we’re really, really just excited about starting conference play.”