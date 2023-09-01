Vincent Brown emphasized that North Carolina A&T couldn’t beat itself with mistakes and penalties, and while the Aggies achieved that goal, the two-quarterback system couldn’t produce enough offense against UAB.

The Blazers used a fast-paced offense to take a 35-6 victory in the season opener.

In his first game, Brown did find positives, but he couldn’t overlook the negatives.

“The lack of penalties and not beating ourselves in that area is really important to us because that will help us along the way and down the road. But we didn’t play well enough,” Brown said. “You can’t pass for 16 yards and win a college football game. Defensively, the tempo (got) to us. I don’t think we had our kids prepared to handle their tempo. There’s a lot of things we can improve on that we know we can improve on.”

The struggle was real

Brown announced on Monday that he would play both redshirt freshman Eli Brickhandler and true freshman Kevin White at quarterback because of their respective skills. It was a rough night for the two of them.

Brickhandler completed only two of the eight passes he threw for 16 yards. The UAB defense didn’t help his cause, sacking him four times, but he did produce on the ground, gaining 36 yards rushing.

White didn’t throw a pass at all and lost seven yards on the ground.

Wesley Graves, heir apparent to Bhayshul Tuten at running back, led the ground game with 58 yards on 16 carries. Virginia Tech transfer Kenji Christian added 45 yards. The Aggies produced 147 yards rushing on 41 carries.

Owen Daffer, the placekicker who transferred from East Carolina, kicked field goals of 37 and 33 yards for A&T’s only points.

To Brown’s point about avoiding mistakes, the Aggies committed just two penalties for 10 yards and recovered its only fumble.

Blazers in a hurry

Time of possession was nearly even. UAB logged 31 minutes, 6 seconds of possession time, but the Blazers made the most of it.

The Blazers ran 71 plays in their up-tempo scheme and gained 458 yards on an A&T defense that Brown admits was overwhelmed.

While UAB rushed for 167 yards, quarterback Jacob Zeno was an impressive 38 of 41 passing for 291 yards and three touchdowns and no sacks. His effectiveness may have been due to tutoring from his head coach. The Blazers debuted former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer against the Aggies.

The Classic awaits

It won’t necessarily get easier for A&T.

Brown will debut at home next weekend against reigning HBCU national champion NC Central in the annual Aggie-Eagle Classic. The Eagles, who host Winston-Salem State on Saturday at 4 p.m., have him concerned because of what happened in Birmingham, Ala.

“They’ll see some things that they can exploit with us,” Brown said. “We’ve got to get our passing game going. We need to find a way to get the ball into the hands of our best playmakers because we have some talented receivers and backs. We’ll go back to the drawing board, and hopefully, we’ll see a better football team next week against Central.”