CHARLOTTE — Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest didn’t say he was fed up with the tampering of his players he’s had to deal with, but he’s not exactly thrilled.

At the ACC Kickoff, a three-day made-for-TV event at the Westin Hotel, Clawson talked at length how six or eight of his players were approached by other schools with NIL money. What doesn’t sit well with Clawson, who will start his 10th season in Winston-Salem, is that those players weren’t in the transfer portal.

“What’s not talked about is all the players who stayed,” Clawson said, referring to the loyalty of his players. “You don’t think these guys all had offers to go to other schools? We had six to eight players that were tampered with, that were given great NIL opportunities, and they all chose to stay.”

He said the offers were from $150,000 to $500,000, but he didn’t want to name the schools.

While quarterback Sam Hartman went to Notre Dame and defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd went to Oklahoma, it was the loyalty of the other players Clawson wanted to focus on. Hartman and Bothroyd were both fifth-year seniors who accomplished plenty with the Demon Deacons.

While Clawson wouldn’t reveal specific schools, he said none of them were ACC schools. When asked if any of the schools were repeat offenders, he smiled and said: “Yes.”

How might the problem be solved? Clawson wasn’t sure.

“It’s not a concern, it’s just college football in 2023,” Clawson said of NIL, which allows schools to pay high-dollar amounts to players. “So you just assume it’s happening. I give our players credit, they let us know, after the fact. None of them came to me and said, Coach, I have this offer to go here.”

Clawson didn’t name which players were approached, and linebacker Chase Jones said he’d rather not say which teammates were offered money to transfer.

“It’s not like when they tell me this I’m surprised,” Clawson said. “But it’s also great to hear. I love the way they handle it. There were none who tried to leverage or negotiate.

“They just wanted me to know as the head coach, that these things are now going on in college football, which I knew. But when you get the first-hand examples of it — that this school offered me this much to go there at this time. Those are very real things.”

Wake Forest does have a collective called Roll the Quad that can compete somewhat with the bigger programs.

As the Demon Deacons begin practice on Monday morning, the vibe with the team is a good one, according to offensive lineman Michael Jurgens, a sixth-year senior. Jurgens is one of the veterans who should be a leader this season.

“I like the slogan, ‘Gain an edge,’ that we have this season,” Jurgens said. “I think this is a hungry team… I think maybe last year we were expecting things to be easy, but I think maybe we can kind of feel this is a team that’s very hungry.”

The Demon Deacons, who were 8-5 last season and 3-5 in the ACC, lost 11 starters but have plenty of experienced talent. Quarterback Mitch Griffis gets the keys to Warren Ruggerio’s offense, and he’s said he’s ready to play his first full season. He’s been in the program for three seasons and is just a redshirt sophomore with three seasons of eligibility left.

“It’s not daunting,” said Griffis who started the opening game last season in a win over VMI when Hartman was injured. “It’s an awesome experience and it’s a blessing to be here. It’s a dream come true, so that’s how I treat it.”

Clawson said his Demon Deacons will likely be under the radar again once the ACC preseason poll comes out.

“I think this team is being counted out a little bit and down,” Clawson said. “We are kind of back to not being favorites and hopefully we have a little chip on our shoulder. I think we have a good football team. I feel this group has a lot to prove.”

The Demon Deacons have had no trouble scoring points, but the defense must improve to be a contender in the ACC.

“I just think it Year Two of Coach (Brad) Lambert’s system, and I think the second year the players have a little better feel for the nuances,” Clawson said. “We got a lot of guys back, especially on the back end…. The back end of our defense is very experienced and that’s the unit that handles the adjustments.”

Jones said he sees the defense being much better. When the Demon Deacons played for the ACC championship in 2021, they created 29 turnovers. Last season there were only 16 turnovers created.

“That’s something that we’ve been working on actively just trying to be more disruptive,” Jones said. “I think Coach Lambert has done a really good job implementing drill work, punching at the football and being ball hawks making sure if we get the opportunity to intercept the ball, we come through with it.”