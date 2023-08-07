CHAPEL HILL, N.C – North Carolina senior Kaimon Rucker and junior running back Elijah Green were named to the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy watch list, the award's committee announced Thursday.

Rucker, the winner of the 2022-2023 ACC Top Six in Service Award, dedicated time to multiple community programs as well as displayed leadership on campus.

Last year, he spent time working with Extra Yard for Teachers, UNC children’s hospital visits, Boomerang after school care program, Y-School Field Trip Tour and Table NC. Rucker was also the host of the annual Rammy’s and was a member of SAAC.

On the field, Rucker posted 37 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, eight pressures, a pass break up and two forced fumbles for the Tar Heels in 2022.

Green, a member of the Uplifting Athletes Organization, also participated in UNC Children’s hospital visits and was a part of the ACC Unity Trip to Washington, D.C. last year.

In addition, Green was a member of the SAAC executive board, helped lead the UNC Football bible study, is an AD Scholar-Athlete for Football and participated in the Global Immersion Program where he studied abroad in New Zealand and Australia.

Green started each of the final five games of the 2022 season and led the Tar Heels with eight rushing touchdowns. He ranked second on the team with 558 yards rushing last season.

Honoring college football’s most impactful leaders in community service, The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. National voters consider nominees from over 100 major universities. The Wuerffel Trophy brothers support each other’s efforts around the country.

Named for Danny Wuerffel, 1996 National Championship winning quarterback of the University of Florida Gators who is renowned for his commitment to service and leadership. The Wuerffel Trophy is the premier major college football award that places the majority of its voting emphasis on Community Service.

‘Tez’ Walker has been named to the 2023 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — University of North Carolina junior wide receiver Devontez ‘Tez’ Walker has been named to the 2023 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Monday. The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the nation's best pass catcher amongst all Football Bowl Subdivision student-athletes.

Walker, a two-year veteran transfer from Kent State, appeared in 20 games during his time as a Golden Flash. He earned first-team All-MAC as a sophomore in 2022 after catching 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His 11 touchdown receptions were tied for seventh nationally and tied for first in the MAC while his 921 receiving yards ranked second in the MAC. In total, Walker tallied 63 receptions for 1,045 yards and 12 TDs over his two seasons at Kent State.

Walker, a Charlotte, N.C. native, has two years of eligibility remaining after he started his career at NC Central but transferred to Kent St. after the Eagles’ 2020 season was canceled.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

Receivers are frequently added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.