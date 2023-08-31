Brad Davis has good reasons to want to lift Guilford College from its recent football doldrums. He is invested in it.

“This is my 20th consecutive season with the program,” Davis said, noting that he was a four-year starter on the Guilford offensive line, then began coaching at the school at 2008 as offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, among other duties He was heading for an offensive coordinator post when that move was put on hold by the pandemic. The head coach was soon released and he became interim coach late in 2020. That next January, he was named full-time head coach, and with the season opener looming, he wants to see a return to the glory days.

“I want us to get back to the success of where we were at in 2015, where Guilford was at in 1991 with an ODAC championship, where we were at in ‘97 with an ODAC championship” he said.

Besides being steeped in Quaker football even before he arrived, Davis is trying to rally a team which struggled to a 2-8 finish last season, winning its opener against Greensboro College and its next-to-last contest against Averett.

“It was really my second full season as the head coach, so there was still a lot of youth in this chair as the head coach,” Davis said. “But there was a lot of youth on the field playing.”

Davis estimates that there were as many as 15 first-time starters in the lineup, some of them freshmen and sophomores and even a few juniors. Their opponents, including Bridgewater and Randolph Macon, were senior-laden squads.

“So I think the biggest hurdle that we had last year was the youth and the maturity level of our football team,” he said. “It helped a great deal to win that Averett game late in the year and show the kids that it is possible to win.”

Guilford College hasn’t had a winning season since the 9-1 team of 2015 that averaged 45 points a game. The chance to start a new streak of winning seasons begins with quarterback Bailey Baker, a graduate student who threw for 2,681 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. His experience will be key, but his leadership will be just as crucial to the team’s success, Davis said.

“His leadership is something that’s got to get stepped up as the starting quarterback,” the coach said. “You’ve got to be a leader of the offense, and that’s one thing that me and the offensive coordinator, we’re trying to get to him. He’s not a very talkative kid sometimes, so we’ve got to get him to become that talker and become the leader of the offense.”

Bailey will be throwing from behind an offensive line that grew up last season and now has experience. The Quakers lost receivers Tre Alexander and Eric Mays, who between them caught 100 passes last season for a combined 1,660 yards. JuJu Rice comes back for 2023 after catching 29 passes in 10 games, and AJ Merriman also returns after seeing limited action last year.

The Quakers had trouble running the ball last season, collecting just 644 yards. Cory Casilac gained 138 of those yards as a true freshman and returns with hopes of increasing his production.

Davis feels the defense is in a good spot, in part because defensive coordinator Khalid Jones has returned and is running the same schemes he did last year. Having 24 players who gained experience last year is a benefit.

The pieces are in place, and just how well they mesh will be determined in part on Saturday when the Quakers play Greensboro College on Saturday evening in the Gate City Soup Bowl at the Armfield Athletic Center. The Quakers tied for seventh in the preseason Old Dominion Athletic Conference football poll, but Davis is hopeful for the success from days gone by and that he can draw some Guilford graduates to enjoy the resurgence.

“I want to get back to having alumni come back to this stadium on any given Saturday that we’re playing and feel good about the way that we play the game of football at Guilford College,” he said, “and be happy that they’re there.”