Brad Davis, who played at the school and rose to the head coaching job, is getting an early return on his long-term investment in the Guilford College football program.

The Quakers raised their record to 2-0 last weekend with a 39-21 victory over Methodist. It’s the first time Guilford has been 2-0 since 2017, when it started that year with wins over Huntingdon and Methodist. Next weekend, Guilford goes to Huntingdon, which is in Montgomery, Alabama.

“My reaction to starting the season 2-0 is not necessarily in shock or disbelief but excitement for what the guys have been able to overcome and finally get to see all of the hard work that they have put in throughout the off-season, summer, and pre-season camp,” Davis said.

Against Methodist, Bailey Baker, upon whom Davis is relying for vocal leadership, completed just five of 19 passes for 53 yards, but he threw for two touchdowns in the victory. Joseph Brown ran 26 times for 163 yards and two more touchdowns. In all, the Quaker ground game piled up 279 yards. Davis added that the defense chipped in with a big performance.

“The Methodist game was a game where our defense came out with guns blazing ready to avenge last year’s loss,” he said. “The defense was locked in all night with four takeaways and holding arguably the best running back that we might see all year in check.”

In the opener, the Quakers rallied from a 13-9 halftime deficit to overtake Greensboro College, 36-21. Baker threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to help knock off the Pride. Brown ran for a first-quarter touchdown. Davis would like to see more yards through the air as well as better protection for Bailey.

“There are numerous areas where we can keep improving but the biggest area has got to be the passing game,” he said. “We have to be able to protect our quarterback and allow him to deliver the ball down the field. Our wide receivers need to continue to mature as we are playing a lot of first-time starters.”

Huntingdon is coming off a 16-0 victory over Birmingham-Southern, its first win of the season after a 67-34 loss to Berry in the opener. In that loss, RJ White had 185 yards in kickoff returns, including a 96-yard touchdown return. However, the Hawks committed three turnovers and gave up 342 yards rushing. Huntingdon competes in the USA South Conference, a nine-team conference which includes Brevard, Greensboro, NC Wesleyan and Methodist.

“I am excited to take a business trip down to Montgomery,” Davis said, “and see where we are at as a football team.”