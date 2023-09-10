GREENSBORO — North Carolina A&T lost 30-16 to defending HBCU national champion North Carolina Central Saturday to give first-year Aggies coach Vincent Brown a defeat in his first home game with the program and in his first Aggie-Eagle Classic appearance.

The unranked Aggies (0-2) overcame an 11-point deficit in the first half to hold a brief 16-14 lead, but went scoreless the rest of the way against the Stats Perform FCS No. 18-ranked Eagles (2-0).

"Clearly, we are extremely disappointed with the outcome of this game,” Brown said. “This game was critically important to us, to the football alums, to the university alums and with the history of this game, very disappointed.”

With the result, A&T’s series lead decreased to 54-36-5, with Central winning the last two after losing four straight.

Overall, this marks the third straight season that A&T has begun 0-2, the first time having such a stretch since 1983-85. It began in the 2023 season with a 35-6 defeat to FBS UAB in Brown’s debut as Aggies coach, while NC Central started the campaign with a 47-21 win against Division II Winston-Salem State.

Here are my biggest takeaways from the in-state rivalry matchup.

Zach Yeager is the front-runner in QB battle

In the Monday press conference, Brown said that the position competition is always fluid and didn’t want to announce a specific pecking order for his quarterback options.

“Well, we are not talking about the depth chart right now,” Brown said then. “We’re just talking about who is available for the game.”

Last week, redshirt freshman Eli Brickhandler made his first collegiate start in the loss to UAB, completing 2 of 8 passes for 16 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. In Saturday's game, the former 3-star recruit was in for the Aggies first nine offensive snaps. He went 0-for-2 passing, threw a pick-six negated by an offsides penalty and threw a dropped interception two plays later.

Brickhandler's last play of the game was a sack fumble recovered by Eagles linebacker Jayden Flaker at the Aggies' 24 yard-line that led to a five-play touchdown drive and 7-0 lead for NC Central.

A&T sophomore Zach Yeager made three starts last season and threw for a career-high 275 yards last year against NC Central but missed time due to injuries. Prior to last week’s game, Yeager had missed about a week of practice due to a medical issue, according to Brown, and was cleared just before the team’s road trip for the Aug. 31 UAB game.

Yeager was fully cleared in preparation for the rivalry and took equal reps in practice as Brickhandler, with Brown anticipating that he could contribute if Brickhandler struggled. Brown also added that Yeager has more experience than freshman Kevin White, who made his first collegiate appearance in the UAB game but didn’t record a passing attempt.

With Yeager in the game, A&T made a field goal in his second drive in there and had a 97-yard touchdown drive, although only two of those yards came via Yeager’s passing.

For the game, Yeager finished completing 7 of 14 passes for only 51 yards, a week after the team only threw for 16 yards vs. UAB.

“We felt like Yeager provided a little bit of momentum, and we didn’t want to play musical quarterbacks with those two kids today,” Brown said. “So once we went with Yeager, we decided to stay with him.”

Aggies struggles with running game

In the season opener, UAB had 167 rushing yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, with struggles coming as defenders were often out of position, walled off or pushed out of plays. Against NC Central, similar issues occurred as the FCS program rushed for 218 yards and a similar 5.45 average.

In this game, quarterback Davius Richard, the 2022 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, and running back Latrell Collier combined for 34 carries, 190 yards and all four of the Eagles' touchdowns (which were all run plays).

“Probably the biggest things were the mental mistakes that we made on the perimeter that allowed them to create explosive runs,” Brown said. “…There were way too many explosive runs tonight.”

Brown said edge defenders weren’t fitting certain types of runs properly and added that split-flow schemes were an issue. Split-flow schemes are plays where the offensive line flows in one direction, but a fullback or H-back blocks the opposite direction to seal off the backside.

“We as coaches have to do a better job of making sure that our guys understand what their run fits are and how to execute,” Brown said.

Aggies struggle to sustain drives

A&T’s biggest positives offensively came on the ground with 30 carries for 156 yards, largely behind Kenji Christian (12 carries, 98 yards) and Wesley Graves (8 carries, 69 yards). However, 47 of Graves’ yards came on the touchdown run that made it 16-14 Aggies; 95 of the team’s rushing yards came on that one drive.

If you take out that one drive, the Aggies ran the ball 27 times for just 61 yards, an average of 2.3 yards per carry.

The Aggies’ only other touchdown came on an 80-yard kickoff return by Taymon Cooke with 7:33 left in the second quarter.

Brown said he wants his offense to be built on a strong run game that sets up the pass and takes shots downfield, but they were seven yards out on average on third down plays and its only two conversions came on third-and-2 and a third-and-1 situations. Overall, it converted two of 10 third downs — both on running plays — and five of the attempts were with 8-plus yards to go, a distance where running the ball is less favorable.

On third downs, six of those attempts were incomplete passes, and one of them was a sack fumble. After having that period of success on the ground, the Eagles’ safeties crept up, and the Aggies only completed 43.8% of their passes for the entire game.

“You can’t be a one-dimensional offense,” Brown said. “You have to be able to take advantage of teams when they load the box on you.”