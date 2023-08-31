North Carolina A&T, which fell one game short of reaching the FCS postseason in 2022, opens a bid for the 2023 playoffs with a new coach and a Thursday night showdown on the road.

THE GAME: North Carolina A&T at UAB, Aug. 31, 8 p.m. EDT

LOOKING BACK: The Aggies are coming off a 7-4 season, which was its last in the Big South Conference. They played what amounted to a league title game at Gardner-Webb last November and lost to the Bulldogs, 38-17. A&T rallied from an 0-3 start to run off seven straight victories before the season-ending setback. While this is a non-conference contest, the Aggies will be competing in the Coastal Athletic Association this season.

UAB had to win its last two games in 2022 to earn a 7-6 finish, and the second of the two wins was a 24-20 win over Miami University in the Bahamas Bowl. Aside from a 41-10 beating from LSU last season, the Blazers’ five losses were by no more than a touchdown.

NFL ALUMNI REUNION: A&T is opening the season with new head coach Vincent Brown, who succeeds Sam Washington and comes to Greensboro from William & Mary, where he was a defensive coordinator. Brown has also made Division I collegiate coaching stops at Howard University, UConn, Virginia and Richmond. He coached linebackers at Richmond when the Spiders won the FCS national championship in 2008. Brown earned NFL All-Pro honors for three straight seasons from 1991-93 before retiring as a New England Patriot in 1995.

UAB is led by Trent Dilfer, who most recently spent the last four years as the head coach of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, where he led the Mustangs to back-to-back TSSAA D2-AA state championships. Dilfer threw for 20,518 yards and 113 touchdowns during his 14-year career. In 2000, he led the Baltimore Ravens to a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 1997 and was the recipient of the Bart Starr Award and Ed Block Courage Award in 2003.

HOME STREAK: A win on Thursday would also be UAB’s 30th in front of its home fans since returning to football in 2017. UAB has a 29-4 record in Birmingham.

RUNNING START: UAB’s Jermaine Brown Jr. is coming off a career-best season in 2022 in which he had 1,543 all-purpose yards, including 948 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. On the other hand, A&T’s Wesley Graves moves into the starting spot in the running game. He succeeds Bhayshul Tuten, who ran for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns before entering the transfer portal and landing at Virginia Tech. Graves had 320 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.