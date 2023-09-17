ELON — North Carolina A&T lost its third straight game and first-ever Coastal Athletic Association contest, 27-3, to Elon, despite setting a season high in passing yards and not allowing a single third-down conversion.

“Clearly not good enough,” Aggies coach Vincent Brown said. “We struggled to move the ball again. Defensively, way too many missed tackles earlier, not setting the edge and letting the ball get outside. Obviously, we had the fake punt on us when we were in defensive safe. There were just too many mistakes to overcome and that is a good football program.”

The loss snapped A&T's four-game winning streak in the series, and Elon (2-1) got its first win against the Aggies since 2006.

Here are my three takeaways from the game.

A&T offensive struggles continue

Entering Saturday, A&T ranked 110th out of 114 in the FCS for total offense per game at 185 yards and last in pass offense per game at 33.5 yards. Redshirt freshman Eli Brickhandler started the first two games at quarterback, but the Aggies went with redshirt sophomore Zach Yeager, who took over with the third series in the NC Central game. Against Elon, Yeager was 10-for-25 with two interceptions.

The bright spots for the offense so far had primarily come from a running attack that averaged 151.5 per game and 4.3 yards per carry. Against Elon, A&T gained just 81 yards on 27 carries, including just three yards over the middle two quarters.

“When you play week three, you only have two games to go off, it’s a new staff, a new offense and scheme for these guys,” Elon coach Tony Trisciani said. “For us, there is only a limited menu of things to prepare for, so we prepared for what we had seen on film. I’m sure their offensive package is going to grow as the weeks move on, but they were well-coached up-front. In the games that we watched coming into this game, we knew that they would be able to get a hat on a hat and the two running backs are talented, so I’m just proud of our guys for locking in on our plan and executing it.”

Mixed results on defense

Brown pointed out A&T’s continued issues defending the run. Elon’s 260 rushing yards more than doubled its previous season high of 127 yards last week against Gardner-Webb. It was also the most rushing yards surrendered by A&T this season.

On the bright side for A&T, Elon’s 27 points were the lowest scored by an opponent this season and seven of those points came on a fake punt and pass on special teams.

Elon previously played Wake Forest and Gardner-Webb, but the A&T defense held the Phoenix to a 52.9% comopletion rate, its lowest so far in 2023, and a season-low 92 yards. OF the total, 26 yards came on a first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Downing to Jordan Bonner, and 35 yards came on the fourth-quarter fake punt and pass from Kyle Romenick to DJ Hamilton.

“Defensively, they pursue the ball well, they play hard and they did a good job of keeping the ball in front of them tonight,” Trisciani said. “They were going to make us earn the field, they weren’t going to give us any shots. I thought they did a really good job out back on defense in limiting our passing game and not letting us get behind them. We took some shots, we wanted to get behind them and we couldn’t so I thought those guys on the back end did a nice job for them and they got to the quarterback tonight also … "

A&T: Still a long way to go

Trouble in week one could be attributed to playing an FBS opponent, and in week two it was the defending HBCU national champions. However, the continued pattern of failing to move the ball offensively and troubles stopping the run signals that the problems aren't because of the teams the Aggies are playing.

Brown is in his first year at A&T leading a team that only returned five starters on offense and three on defense and appears to be in rebuilding mode, despite receiving 10 players from the transfer portal.

“We have to find a way to come together to win games,” Brown said. “Right now, we’re not a very good football team.”