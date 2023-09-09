Given that NC Central will be traveling west to meet UCLA in a week, the bus ride of about 40 miles to face North Carolina A&T in the renewal on Saturday of their long rivalry apparently isn’t giving the Eagles a case of the jitters.

The 101st contest in the Aggie-Eagle Classic will be played at Truist Stadium with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Last season, both teams met in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, where they’re slated to return in 2027. After that game, the Eagles went on to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title, and then knocked off Jackson State in overtime to claim the Celebration Bowl and the national HBCU title.

Neutral sites or rival turf, it doesn’t matter to NCCU coach Trei Oliver. It appeared Eagle fans were outnumbered by Aggie Nation at Bank of America Stadium last season, but Oliver’s team took a 28-13 victory.

“We’re battle-tested,” Oliver said earlier this week. “We’ve been in the road and played at Tennessee Tech. We played a ranked New Hampshire team last year. Our guys don’t care. It doesn’t matter where we play. Put the ball down, and we’re going to be ready to roll.”

NCCU began its roll last Saturday with a 47-21 victory over Winston-Salem State. The Eagles ran up a 37-0 lead over the Rams at halftime. It was after intermission that Oliver was focused on with his team.

“We come out after halftime and didn’t stay focused,” he said. “We tried to play a lot of guys and things of that nature, but we didn’t play as well as I wanted to or would have liked to have in the second half. Defensively, we missed quite a few tackles, but you kind of expect that early in the season ... and we didn’t create any takeaways, so we’ve got to turn people over to get the ball back to the offense.”

Giving the ball to the offense means having quarterback Davius Richard take command. He turned heads the last time the two teams played, and Richard continued to impress in the victory over WSSU, throwing for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Latrell Collier ran for 72 yards and added his own touchdown.

The special teams also had their moment for the Eagles. Brandon Codrington returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown and also had two kickoff returns for 50 yards. The numbers were impressive, but Oliver wanted to see more big gains overall and fewer mistakes in the kicking game.

“I didn’t think we created enough explosive plays,” he said. “We scored quite a few points, but we only had two explosive plays the whole game. We missed a PAT and kick the kickoff out of bounds. So, it’s a whole lot of stuff that we can correct. I’m happy for the win. We’re not going to apologize for that, but it’s a lot of things that we need to get corrected by the end of the week.”

For the record, besides the Codrington return, Quentin McCall had an 86-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, and Collier had a 40-yard scoring pass on the game’s opening drive.

Meanwhile, A&T would like to make some corrections. One of them was the 16-yard passing performance in the 35-6 loss to UAB last Thursday, which marked the debut of A&T head coach Vincent Brown. Oliver expects that and other problems won’t be an issue for the Aggies by kickoff time.

“So they were a little outmatched, but I’m sure they’re going to get some stuff corrected and they’ll be a whole different team this week,” Oliver said. “So, we’ll have to come up with a game plan and execute at a very high level this week because, obviously, this being a rivalry, they’re going to come in there jacked up and ready to roll, so it will be a completely different team.”