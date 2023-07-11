WINSTON-SALEM — It didn’t take long for Coach Dave Clawson’s name to surface now that Northwestern is looking for its next football coach.

Clawson, 55, who will begin his 10th season in Winston-Salem this fall, has built the Demon Deacons into one of the most consistent programs in the ACC, going to bowl games in each of the past seven seasons. Only Clemson has a longer bowl streak in the ACC.

In a report by Spenser Davis of Saturdayroad.com, he cites The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, who has Clawson on his initial candidate list that also includes Mike Elko of Duke.

Pat Fitzgerald, the winningest coach in Northwestern history, was fired on Monday after several reports of hazing allegations in the program. Fitzgerald, a former player for the Wildcats, had been the head coach for the past 17 seasons at the Big Ten school.

Here’s what Feldman had to say about Clawson.

“Clawson’s been choosy and knows he has a good fit at Wake Forest. We’re skeptical that he’d want to uproot everything, but if you’re Northwestern, you’d probably want to at least check.”

In November of 2021 Wake Forest extended Clawson’s contract, but because it’s a private school it doesn’t have to release the details of the contract. The contract was extended as the Demon Deacons were about to be the Atlantic Division champions and play in the ACC championship game in Charlotte.

“Earlier this fall, John (Currie, Wake Forest’s athletics director) approached me about the university’s interest in extending our relationship and furthering the long-term investment in our program and staff,” Clawson said in a statement in November of 2021. “Continuity of our staff has been a key factor in the success of our program and this is another key step in ensuring that we have the resources necessary to compete for championships and sustain and enhance the level of success our student-athletes have achieved on and off the field.”

Clawson is 59-53 in his time at Wake Forest and 29-42 in the ACC. His overall coaching record that includes stops at Fordham, Richmond and Bowling Green is 149-133.

In Clawson’s 23 years as a head coach, he’s been to the postseason 12 times.

Clawson is third in Wake Forest history in wins, trailing only Jim Grobe and Peahead Walker, who each had 77 victories. Clawson replaced Grobe before the 2014 season.

According the report by Feldman, Northwestern is expected to have an interim coach for the coming season before it hires a full-time head coach.