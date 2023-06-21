WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest’s football stadium has a new name — Allegacy Stadium.

Wake Forest and Allegacy, which is based in Winston-Salem, made the joint announcement on Wednesday morning.

Since 2007, the naming rights have been with BB&T, later Truist, but in a newly formed partnership with Allegacy, it will own the naming rights. The length of the agreement was not made public, only that it was a multi-year commitment. The agreement with Truist lasted nearly 16 years.

“Allegacy CEO Cathy Pace and I share a strong commitment to the wellbeing and future of the Winston-Salem community and our region,” said Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente in a statement. “I want to thank her and Allegacy’s board of directors and executive leadership team for their deep collaboration and engagement throughout this process…”

Allegacy Stadium anchors the largest sports and entertainment quadrant west of Greensboro and north of Charlotte. It will broaden the credit union’s visibility among the cumulative 250,000 fans and 45,000 students who attend Wake Forest football games each season.

Allegacy Stadium will also continue to host events similar to the Paul McCartney concert in May 2022, which drew more than 34,000 fans.

John Currie, the athletics director, said having Allegacy as part of the stadium’s name is a big part of his ongoing push to give Wake Forest fans a great experience when watching games in person.

“From our initial conversation about the concept of Allegacy Stadium to the culmination of this announcement, it has been inspirational to see the synergy of Cathy Pace and her leadership team with our Wake Forest staff,” Currie said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity to deepen a partnership which has impacted hundreds of thousands of people across our Winston-Salem community and beyond over the past two decades.”

Allegacy has worked with Wake Forest for more than 20 years in other parts of the university, but now it will also be with athletics.

“Allegacy and Wake Forest continue to be aligned in mission, ideals and principles,” Pace said in a statement. “Our approach to well being is holistic in offering financial products and services that help our members be their best selves…. With this ongoing partnership, we are each building on a proud legacy and a commitment to innovation in education and wellness.”

Coach Dave Clawson, whose Demon Deacons open the season on Aug. 31 at Allegacy Stadium against Elon at 7 p.m., said: “This agreement will allow for more financial education for our players to help them create promising futures. I appreciate the thoughtful approach our administration and Allegacy’s leadership put forth into this partnership to help enhance the entire community.”

The stadium was named Groves Stadium when it first opened in 1968.