GREENSBORO — Their schools are different. Their teams are different. Their leagues are different. Their skin color is different.
And yet, in this moment in time, the basketball coaches at UNCG and N.C. A&T have a lot in common.
Wes Miller and Will Jones are communicators as well as coaches. And they’ve talked openly and often with their players about justice in the time before and since the remarkable strikes by pro athletes that started with the Milwaukee Bucks' refusal to take the court for an NBA playoff game Wednesday.
The Bucks were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday. They started a movement that has spread to soccer and baseball, hockey and tennis, trickling down to college sports practices.
“Our universities have an unbelievable rivalry,” A&T’s Jones said, “but now is a time for unity in a larger sense.”
A&T has a history of protest for social justice. There’s a statue of four bronze figures on the university’s front lawn that speaks to past and present.
“With us being an HBCU, the Black experience in America is really a part of who we are already,” Jones said Friday. “We’re different. When we meet and come together at events, we’ll play the Black national anthem — ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ — things like that. …
“We’ve been talking about being in this space since March and over the summer. We just want to stay conscious. I want my guys to be conscious of events going on around them.”
It’s no different than the program across town at UNCG. Not really. Not at its core.
At least as long as there is a willingness to learn, Miller said.
“Since the George Floyd murder (in May), we’ve talked about justice consistently,” Miller said. “Step one for me has been to listen. Step two has been to educate myself — and honestly, I’ve been shocked at how ignorant I was.
“If you had asked me four or five months ago, I would’ve told you, ‘I’m informed. I’m progressive. I’m up on history, and I understand racial improprieties in this country and why they exist.’ But you know what? I was wrong. As I’ve dipped my toe into trying to educate myself, what I’ve found is there are so many things I didn’t realize and didn’t know.”
Miller, his assistant coaches and players all marched in an organized protest after Floyd’s death under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.
The process and conversations his Spartans have gone through have changed the 37-year-old coach.
“Listen, this is an ongoing process,” Miller said. “What I’ve started to realize is just because I’m a white guy who has Black friends, who has worked with Black coaches and Black colleagues, and who now coaches Black players and is close with Black families … that doesn’t give me a pass on contributing to racism in our society.
“That proximity that I’ve had — which because of basketball is probably much more than most white people — doesn’t give me a pass on my role with what goes on in our society. That’s been an eye-opening line of thought for me. What you start to realize is that by being inactive, even though you don’t believe you’re a racist, you’re actually contributing to the problem because you’re not engaged, you’re not contributing to anti-racism.”
Miller and Jones both said the NBA boycotts have added to the discussion about race. Both believe talking about race, as they do with their teams, can only help.
“The biggest thing sports can do is use its platform to teach, to educate and bring awareness,” Jones said. “There are cameras in front of pro athletes. The NBA is in their playoffs right now, and viewership is at a high level. What’s going on is showing from the highest levels that, hey, man, it’s more than just a game. Basketball is good, but life is bigger than sports.”
And at a mid-major, real life is much bigger than any sport.
“Our guys are college students,” Jones said. “I told them in the spring that this is a really difficult point in time, in the history of our country. And now, yes, everybody wants to play basketball and get back out on the court. But our nation is dealing with this virus pandemic, and dealing with things in the social space. The message to our guys is you need to pay attention to it. You need to be more than just a basketball player. Your degree matters. What you’re studying matters. Because once you leave this four-year experience of college, you need to make an impact in your community. There might be some kid who looks up to you who is trying to figure out what’s next, and that’s the role for guys at our level to really show more of a concerted interest in the communities they land in.”
