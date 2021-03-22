Former Greensboro Day basketball standout John Newman has entered the transfer portal

Another area college basketball player has entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Greensboro Day alumnus John Newman put his name in the portal Monday after playing at Clemson for three seasons, announcing the decision via his Instagram account.

Newman, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound wing, averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game at Clemson. After playing in 31 games and starting one as a freshman, Newman was a key piece of coach Brad Brownell's team as a sophomore, averaging 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds , 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals as the Tigers went 16-15.

Newman saw his role diminish this season, as he started eight of 22 games while recovering from a knee injury suffered during the 2020 ACC Tournament. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds as his minutes went from an average of 31.6 per game to 15.6.

Newman will have two seasons of eligibility remaining if he chooses to take advantage of the extra year all players have been granted this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He follows two former Greensboro Day teammates into the transfer portal: J.P. Moorman, who left Temple as a graduate transfer; and Jordan Perkins, who left N.C. Central as a graduate transfer. Neither has announced where he will enroll for the 2021-22 school year.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

