Former Greensboro Day basketball standout John Newman will transfer to UNCG

GREENSBORO — John Newman said he was looking for "something different" after he entered the transfer portal March 23. As it turned out, the former Greensboro Day basketball standout found what he was looking for in his hometown.

Newman announced on social media Tuesday night that he will enroll at UNCG.

Newman said last week that he was "looking for a school that’s going to win, has a family feel and allows me to play my game to the fullest."

The winning part certainly describes UNCG, where Coach Wes Miller's Spartans are coming off a season in which they won the Southern Conference regular-season title and the league tournament to advance to the NCAA Tournament. UNCG has won at least 20 games for the last five seasons.

Newman averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 87 games over three seasons at Clemson. After playing in 31 games and starting one as a freshman, Newman started all 31 games as a sophomore, averaging 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals as the Tigers went 16-15.

But the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wing only started eight of 22 games this season while recovering from a knee injury suffered during the 2020 ACC Tournament. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds as his minutes went from an average of 31.6 per game to 15.6.