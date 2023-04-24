Former Grimsley four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, currently a freshman at Georgia, has said via social media that he has signed an NIL representation deal with the Rosenhaus Sports Agency.

The 6-foot-5, 350-pound lineman Metro 4A Conference Defensive Player of the Year registered 63 tackles, 18 for a loss, one sack, three hurries, two forced fumbles and an interception during a senior season in which Grimsley (15-1) reached the NCHSAA 4A state finals.

Jarrett, who announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on July 19, signed his letter of intent in December. From there, the No. 2 North Carolina high school prospect according to Rivals enrolled early enrolled to join Georgia, which won its second consecutive national championship in January.

No further information on the deal were available. Neither Jarrett nor Rosenhaus Sports responded to a request for comment.

Jarrett's deal is part of growing trend of college athletes using professional services, which is legal under both Georgia law and NCAA rules, to manage NIL deals. For players, it gives them the professional help aimed at guaranteeing deals are followed through and are legally sound, in addition to making the best possible moves for their brands. For the agency, it gives them a client with upside who they hope with a trial run could stick with them upon turning professional.

Opponents of the move say that it signifies college athletics straying away from traditional amateur principles. However, those in favor of permitting NIL deals and even others say that arrangements with professional agencies are a step towards lessening street-corner deals in what some believe is a relatively unregulated phenomenon where 32 states with NIL-related legislation are not consistent.

Others have gone as far as calling the NIL climate in college sports the “wild, wild west.”

Additionally, rules regarding NIL deals can vary between conferences and even within individual schools. State laws supersede NIL rules from such entities and the NCAA’s policy made effective July 1, 2021 is called an “interim policy” with the thought that more uniformity can be created.