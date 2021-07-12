Former Guilford, High Point basketball coach Jerry Steele leaves a legacy at both schools

Then it was on to High Point University, where Steele took over as head coach for the 1972-73 season. He guided the Panthers for 32 years, taking them from NAIA to NCAA Division II to Division I, before retiring in 2003 with a 459-412 record. Among his players was current High Point coach Tubby Smith, who guided Kentucky to the 1998 NCAA championship.

"Coach Steele has been a pillar in this community and in this state," Smith said in a news release from the university. "He is a Hall of Famer in every sense of the term.

"What I loved about playing for Coach Steele is that he was a man of principles. He was fair, he always kept things light. He always was someone I could count on and call on when I made a decision. He is one of those men, once you knew him whether you played for him or knew him at all, he left an impression on you."

Steele also served as High Point’s athletics director from 1978 until his retirement.

"Jerry Steele represented the best of HPU," university President Nido Qubein said in a release. "I've known him for three decades and always admired his spirited commitment to the university. We will certainly miss him. His legacy lives on."