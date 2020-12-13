Game Insider: UNCG whips Norfolk State 64-47 in men's basketball home opener

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's season-opening home win, 64-47, against Norfolk State at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Why UNCG won
UNCG held Norfolk State to 34 percent shooting and just five second-half baskets and, although cleaning up a few of its own misses, held a 16-6 edge on the offensive boards. Isaiah Miller was all over the court for two hours, scoring 17 points while also moving up the UNCG all-time scoring list.
At a quick glance, Miller was 6-for-19 from the floor, but he had six rebounds and five assists and provided the leadership you'd expect from the Southern Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year. With UNCG trailing 22-17 inside the final five minutes of the first half, Miller made a three, then converted a jumper in the lane before making a steal and throwing down an emphatic dunk that moved UNCG ahead 24-22. And on one first-half play, he made a steal, tossed ahead to Kaleb Hunter on the fast break then caught up with the play and actually goaltended on Hunter's layup.
Miller, a senior who went into the game with 1,499 career points, passed the 1,500 milestone early, then in the second half he moved past Yusuf Stewart (1990-93) into eighth place among UNCG's all-time scorers. Miller finished the game with 1,516 points for his career.
"He took a couple of tough shots early," UNCG coach Wes Miller said. "They were really running bodies at him, and he's going to see that a lot this year until a couple of our other guys shoot it better. He had two turnovers early and missed a shot around the basket. His offensive energy was fantastic; his offensive play wasn't as good as he's capable of playing. But his defensive energy was good from the first possession. You know Isaiah: He's eventually going to find the basket."
Stars
Norfolk State
Devante Carter: 14 points, 12 rebounds.
J.J. Matthews: 14 points.
UNCG
Kaleb Hunter: 16 points, 10 rebounds (4 offensive).
Isaiah Miller: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 block.
Khyre Thompson: 12 points, 6 rebounds (4 offensive).
Notable
• The former Spartans just ahead of Isaiah Miller on UNCG's all-time scoring list: No. 7 Kayel Locke (2012-16, 1,522 points), No. 6 Scott Hartzell (1993-96), 1,539; and No. 5 Ricky Hickman (2004-07), 1,544. Kyle Hines, who scored 2,187 points in the 2005-08 seasons, is No. 1.
• Norfolk State is a heavy favorite to win the MEAC's Northern Division. UNCG is now 1-1 against the MEAC this season and is scheduled to visit A&T on Dec. 22.
Sights and sounds at the home opener
• With no pep band permitted, recorded music played for the national anthem and for UNCG's fight song. The Coliseum also piped in crowd noise, although the volume remained the same level regardless of the action on the court or stoppages in play.
• UNCG players were allotted two tickets each, so the number of spectators totaled about 50.
• When Norfolk State's players were introduced, there was no applause. Those Spartans remained in their huddle, instead of the introduced players running onto the court.
• With both teams' benches spread along not only the normal sideline location but also part of the baseline, reserves stood, shouted encouragement to their teammates and celebrated good plays.
• As most of us well know, communicating while wearing a mask covering the nose and mouth is a challenge. Most of the coaching staffs' masks drooped and wound up keeping their chins well-protected.
What they're saying
"Everything. Our program has always been about the defensive end of the floor first. We played with something close to that kind of mentality tonight. We have to continue to build on that. That's going to be the focus of every time we're together as a group. Every time we're together as a team, we're going to work on that first and foremost." – Wes Miller, on what the Spartans will work on before facing USC Upstate on Tuesday night.
"I knew it was going to be a type of game where I couldn't get off how I wanted offensively. They needed a leader to follow, so me and Kaleb brought a lot of intensity to the team on defense." – Isaiah Miller.
"It's good to be home. I don't know if we had spectators, maybe a couple of family members sprinkled throughout. The environment is a little different. It felt like the first couple of years over Christmas break when we couldn't win a game. We've had such good support here over the years, it feels weird to have the building empty." – Wes Miller.
"This is our gym; we love to play at the Coliseum." – Isaiah Miller.
"Fans or no fans." – Hunter, responding to Miller.
Records
Norfolk State: 3-2.
UNCG: 2-3.
Up next
Norfolk State: UNC-Wilmington, 4 p.m. Friday.
UNCG: USC Upstate, 7 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN+.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
