Game Insider: UNCG whips Norfolk State 64-47 in men's basketball home opener

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's season-opening home win, 64-47, against Norfolk State at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Why UNCG won

UNCG held Norfolk State to 34 percent shooting and just five second-half baskets and, although cleaning up a few of its own misses, held a 16-6 edge on the offensive boards. Isaiah Miller was all over the court for two hours, scoring 17 points while also moving up the UNCG all-time scoring list.

At a quick glance, Miller was 6-for-19 from the floor, but he had six rebounds and five assists and provided the leadership you'd expect from the Southern Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year. With UNCG trailing 22-17 inside the final five minutes of the first half, Miller made a three, then converted a jumper in the lane before making a steal and throwing down an emphatic dunk that moved UNCG ahead 24-22. And on one first-half play, he made a steal, tossed ahead to Kaleb Hunter on the fast break then caught up with the play and actually goaltended on Hunter's layup.

Miller, a senior who went into the game with 1,499 career points, passed the 1,500 milestone early, then in the second half he moved past Yusuf Stewart (1990-93) into eighth place among UNCG's all-time scorers. Miller finished the game with 1,516 points for his career.