Give Michael B. Jordan an assist in Georgia Tech’s opening-round victory over Florida State in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.
Ja’Von Franklin hit the front end of a two-shot foul with two-tenths of a second left to complete a second-half comeback and give the 13th-seeded Yellow Jackets a 61-60 victory over the 12th-seeded Seminoles in the tournament opener. Georgia Tech plays fifth-seeded Pitt at 2:30 in Wednesday’s second round.
Georgia Tech Coach Josh Pastner credited the rally in part to taking his team to watch the new movie “Creed 3, which is Jordan’s directing debut.
“If you haven’t seen “Creed 3,” I would recommend it, and I’m not Michael B. Jordan’s agent, even though I wish I was,” Pastner said. “But that was a heck of a movie. These guys performed like Adonis Creed with the toughness and we used the analogies out of the movie. It was pretty cool.”
Kyle Sturdivant, who had a key role in the rally, agreed that “Creed 3” helped the Yellow Jackets come back from a 10-point halftime deficit that edged higher early in the second half.
“It really wasn’t no discouraging thought to be honest,” Sturdivant said. “We saw “Creed” the other day, and this is what we watched the movie for. We knew we was going to be down, but it’s never over until the game is over, and that’s why we fought.”
The Yellow Jackets (15-17) trailed by as much as 11 early in the second half, but they whittled away at the Florida State lead until tying the score at 53 on a 12-foot jumper by Dallan Coleman with 3:38 to go. Caleb Mills would hit a 3 at 2:03 to give the Seminoles (9-23) a little breathing room at 60-55, but that edge vanished as well. That was the last Florida State basket, a drought that contributed to an 11-for-26 shooting performance in the second half. That includes a 4-for-13 performance from 3-point range.
Sturdivant tied the score at 60 for Georgia Tech with a 12-foot jumper in the paint with 55.9 seconds to play. Florida State had a chance to retake the lead, but a 3-point-try by Darin Green Jr. spun around the inside of the rim and came out.
Georgia Tech worked the game clock down the the last few seconds. Lance Terry’s attempted dunk from the right baseline was blocked, and the deflection landed in the hands of Franklin, who hit his first free throw. The referees then went to the scorer’s table to review the play leading to the foul and put a one-tenth of a second back on the clock.
Georgia Tech forward Ja’von Franklin (4) embraces Lance Terry (0) while Florida State players walk off the court as a first round game comes to a close in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Coleman missed the second shot. Cameron Corhen heaved the ball toward the Florida State basket, but the try was short and landed left of the basket.
Kelly Miles led Georgia Tech with 21 points, while Franklin had 10 points and 19 rebounds, and Coleman also had 10. The Yellow Jackets committed only five turnovers, and only one in the second half.
Corhen and Green had 10 each for Florida State, which lost seven of its last eight games. The Seminoles had beaten Georgia Tech, 75-64, in January.
Pastner also paid homage to Florida State Coach Leonard Hamilton.
“I have said this many times: He deserves to be in the basketball Hall of Fame, and I hope he’s nominated. Somebody hopefully nominates him for what he’s done, and I just think he deserves to be there, and I’m hoping at some point he gets in,” Pastner said.
Hamilton alluded to problems within his program that led to the poor record that ended with the heatrbreaking loss at the Greensboro Coliseum. Two players who could have contributed to the program this season — Jaylan Gainey and Cam’Ron Fletcher — were lost for the season due to injury. Baba Miller had to serve a 16-game NCAA-imposed suspension and didn’t join the team until Jan. 11. Also, Chandler Jackson missed the first three games of the season with a broken thumb and De’Ante Green was injured during his senior year in high school and had planned to sit out the year before the other injuries forced him onto the court.
Georgia Tech forward Ja’von Franklin (4) shoots over Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland (35) in the second half.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
“You have no idea how I feel every day I get up, because I feel like the buck stops with me. We’ve got to be prepared for injuries. We’ve got to be prepared for youngsters exercising their right to make decisions to move on with their careers, even though it might not be the wisest thing to do.,” said Hamilton, a Gastonia native. “You’ve got to respect that, and I think sometimes as coaches ... we think about what’s best for them and what’s best for us. But sometimes we don’t have the right to dictate, and we only can inform and have conversations with kids to help them navigate through the challenges that they have.
“But I think moving forward, we will be working hard to prepare for the unexpected so that we don’t ever get caught in a situation like this. You’ve got to prepare differently,” he added. “But I think we know exactly how we need to fix this. We’ve got to be on it. As far as I’m concerned, next season starts today. That’s where we’ll be placing all the emphasis as we move through this process.”
In the next game, there was hardly any suspense as Boston College sped away from Louisville in the second half and took an 80-62 victory. It ends the Cardinals’ abysmal season at 4-26.
Boston College players celebrate after Boston College guard Jonathan Noel (25) scores at the close of the second half of a first round game against Louisville in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Boston College Eagles defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 80-62.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
The Eagles (16-16) shot 56% from the field in the second half, while Louisville did no better than 40% for the game. Louisville held a 45-43 lead with 15:56 to play, when Boston College went on a 14-4 run to take charge.Makai Ashton-Langford led Boston College with 16 points. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield led Louisville with 13.
Boston College will play seventh-seeded North Carolina at 7 p.m. in the second round on Wednesday.
In the final game, Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame, 67-64, bringing to an end the tenure of Irish coach Mike Brey, who had earlier announced his plans to retire at the end of the season.
The Hokies will play N.C. State in the second round, also on Wednesday.
The loss brought a sad end to the impromptu family reunion for John McQuarrie, who drove to Greensboro from Bolivia, a town in Brunswick County and 191 miles southeast of the Greensboro Coliseum.
John MacQuarrie with his grandson, Cullen MacQuarrie, captain of the Irish cheer team at the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks, Journal
MacQuarrie’s grandson, Cullen, is captain of the Irish cheering squad who graduates this spring. Another grandson, Cavanaugh is a sophomore at South Bend, where grandsons Cade and Kennan are also enrolled. MacQuarrie’s son earned his degree from Notre Dame in 1989. In addition, his daughter-in-law graduated from Notre Dame, as did her five siblings.
“It’s as good as it gets,” MacQuarrie said. “I mean, it’s excitement.”
PHOTOS: First day of ACC Men's Basketball Tournament
Blaise DeBeaumont, 9, practice his dribbling skills before the start of the game between Boston College and Louisville in the corridor of the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. His father, Robert DeBeaumont, said that Blaise had taken up basketball about a year ago. The pair traveled from Raleigh for the first round of the 2023 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Buzz the Georgia Tech mascot directs the pep band during the first round of the 2023 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Georgia Tech's Miles Kelly takes a three-point shot during the game with Boston College in the first round of the 2023 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Fans walk by a ACC teams T-shirt kiosk before the start of the game between Boston College and Louisville in the corridor of the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Fans purchase tickets at the box office before the start of the game between Boston College and Louisville in the corridor of the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Louisville's Jae'Lyn Withers puts up a shot over Boston College's Prince Aligbe in the first round of the 2023 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
The Boston College Eagles are introduced before the start of their game with Louisville at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Georgia Tech and Florida State compete in the first half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech and Florida State compete in the first half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech and Florida State compete in the first half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech and Florida State compete in the first half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech and Florida State compete in the first half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Customers place orders at Tournament Town Grille during halftime of a first round game between Florida State and Georgia Tech in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Brandy Schrantz folds shirts at the ACC Authentic Team Store during halftime of a first round game between Florida State and Georgia Tech in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Customers visit the ACC Authentic Team Store during halftime of a first round game between Florida State and Georgia Tech in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Customers visit the ACC Authentic Team Store during halftime of a first round game between Florida State and Georgia Tech in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
ACC memorabilia at the ACC Authentic Team Store during halftime of a first round game between Florida State and Georgia Tech in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Brandy Schrantz folds shirts at the ACC Authentic Team Store during halftime of a first round game between Florida State and Georgia Tech in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Florida State and Georgia Tech face off in the second half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Florida State center Naheem McLeod (24) applies pressure to Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) in the second half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech guard Lance Terry (0) moves around the defense of Florida State guard Caleb Mills (4) in the second half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech guard Dallan Coleman (3) applies pressure to Florida State guard Jalen Warley (1) in the second half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech forward Ja'von Franklin (4) shoots in the second half of a first round game against Florida State in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech forward Ja'von Franklin (4) dunks in the second half of a first round game against Florida State in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton looks on in the second half of a first round game against Georgia Tech in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant (1) shoots over Florida State forward Baba Miller (11) in the second half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner directs his team in the second half of a first round game against Florida State in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech forward Ja'von Franklin (4) shoots over Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland (35) in the second half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Blaise DeBeaumont, 9, dribbles an ACC basketball down the hallway while attending a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament with his father, Robert, on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Blaise DeBeaumont, 9, dribbles an ACC basketball down the hallway while attending a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament with his father, Robert, on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech guard Dallan Coleman (3) moves around the defense of Florida State guard Darin Green, Jr. (22) in the second half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
The floor is cleaned during a timeout during the second half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Florida State players cheer in the second half of a first round game against Georgia Tech in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech players celebrate in the second half of a first round game against Florida State in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Florida State guard Chandler Jackson (0) shoots in the second half of a first round game against Georgia Tech in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech guard Lance Terry (0) misses a dunk over Florida State guard Caleb Mills (4) and Darin Green, Jr. (22) in the second half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech and Florida State face off in the second half of a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Georgia Tech forward Ja'von Franklin (4) embraces Lance Terry (0) while Florida State players walk off the court as a first round game comes to a close in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 61-60.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A ball cart is rolled out onto the court for warmups before a first round game of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville forward JJ Traynor (12) reacts to a call in the first half of a first round game against Boston College in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville associate head coach Danny Manny looks on in the first half of a first round game against Boston College in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Manny is the former Wake Forest head coach.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville associate head coach Danny Manny speaks with Jaeden Zackery (3) in the first half of a first round game against Boston College in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Manny is the former Wake Forest head coach.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Boston College head coach Earl Grant directs his team in the first half of a first round game against Louisville in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville head coach Kenny Payne directs his team in the first half of a first round game against Boston College in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Boston College guard Prince Aligbe (10) shoots over Louisville guard El Ellis (3) in the first half of a first round game in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Boston College guard Jaeden Zackery (3) and Mason Madsen (45) celebrate after a foul is called on Louisville in the second half of a first round game in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Boston College Eagles defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 80-62.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville forward JJ Traynor (12) misses a dunk over Boston College in the second half of a first round game in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Boston College Eagles defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 80-62.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville guard El Ellis (3) takes the ball up the court in the second half of a first round game against Boston College in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Boston College Eagles defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 80-62.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5) shoots over Boston College forward Devin McGlockton (21) in the second half of a first round game in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Boston College Eagles defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 80-62.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Boston College and Louisville face off in the second half of a first round game in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Boston College Eagles defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 80-62.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Louisville players watch the second half of a first round game against Boston College in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Boston College Eagles defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 80-62.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Boston College players celebrate after Boston College guard Jonathan Noel (25) scores at the close of the second half of a first round game against Louisville in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Boston College Eagles defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 80-62.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Boston College players celebrate after Boston College guard Jonathan Noel (25) scores at the close of the second half of a first round game against Louisville in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Boston College Eagles defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 80-62.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
PHOTOS: Virginia Tech v. Notre Dame in ACC Men's Tournament
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan is called for a charge as he drives on Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor in the Hokies' 67-64 win in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor and Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan battle for a loose ball in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Notre Dame's Matt Zona celebrates after hitting a three-pointer against Virginia Tech in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts sinks a basket over Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor sinks a three-pointer over Notre Dame's Matt Zona in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech's M.J. Collins sinks a basket in the paint in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey directs his team against Virginia Tech in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey was honored before the Irish game against Virginia Tech in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young argues his point with an official after Sean Pedulla was charged with a foul in the second half of the Hokies' 67-64 win over Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech's Grant Basile dunks the ball in the second half of the Hokies' 67-64 win over Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Notre Dame Mike Brey and Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young shake hands after the Hokies' 67-64 win in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
John MacQuarrie with his grandson, Cullen MacQuarrie, captain of the Irish cheer team at the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech's Grant Basile pulls down a rebound under pressure from Notre Dame's Nate Lazewski in the second half of the Hokies' 67-64 win in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts throws down a dunk against Notre Dame in the Hokies' 67-64 win in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts shoots over Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan sinks a shot over Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor in the Hokies' 67-64 win in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech's Mylyjael Poteat pulls down a rebound under pressure from Notre Dame's Matt Zona in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla defends Notre Dame's Marcus Hammond in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young argues his point with an official in the Hokies' 67-64 win over Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
The Notre Dame mascot performs during a break in the action of the Irish game against Virginia Tech in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan leads the Irish in transition ahead of Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla in the Hokies' 67-64 win in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Notre Dame's Marcus Hammond drives past Grant Basile in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Virginia Tech Notre Dame Men's ACC
Virginia Tech players and coaches wait as officials discuss a foul that was called on Sean Pedulla (3) in the Hokies 67-64 win over Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Walt Unks, Journal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!