Greensboro as a host 'just over the top,' South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley after making the last snip on the championship net at the Greensboro Coliseum.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley on the Gamecocks' weekend in Greensboro:

“Being here in Greensboro and all the people – in the arena, at the hotel – really made us feel special. And I know I'm one that really looks at, you know? I feel it when people are genuinely happy and inviting and host our tournament.

"And we felt that every time we walked in the door. It was always a greeting. It was always, ‘How you doing?’ And that makes me feel really good, because it gives our players an incredible student-athlete experience.

"It's not all about basketball. That’s a big part of it, but when you walk into an arena and you feel the love for everyone that's working here – the yellow coats and everyone, the people at the Proximity hotel – they were all just incredible, just over the top.”

