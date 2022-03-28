Greensboro as a host 'just over the top,' South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley on the Gamecocks' weekend in Greensboro:

“Being here in Greensboro and all the people – in the arena, at the hotel – really made us feel special. And I know I'm one that really looks at, you know? I feel it when people are genuinely happy and inviting and host our tournament.

"And we felt that every time we walked in the door. It was always a greeting. It was always, ‘How you doing?’ And that makes me feel really good, because it gives our players an incredible student-athlete experience.

"It's not all about basketball. That’s a big part of it, but when you walk into an arena and you feel the love for everyone that's working here – the yellow coats and everyone, the people at the Proximity hotel – they were all just incredible, just over the top.”