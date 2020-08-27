GREENSBORO — Bob McAdoo is weary. Bone tired.
He’s living with fatigue borne from our times, not from busting his rump in more than 1,200 college and pro basketball games over 23 years.
McAdoo, a Naismith Hall of Famer and the best basketball player in our city’s history, lives near Miami these days and works as a scout for the NBA’s Heat.
The Smith High School graduate alumnus of North Carolina turns 69 years old next month, a child of the turbulent 1960s. McAdoo grew up in the midst of the Civil Rights era. He was 16 the year assassins killed Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy.
And now, all these years later, the names flow out of him in a river as he speaks into a cell phone 700 miles away.
Elijah McClain. Breonna Taylor. Ahmaud Arbery. George Floyd. Jacob Blake.
“I’m tired,” McAdoo says. “Yes, I am tired. Tired of Black men being killed by police. Tired of systemic racism that goes on all the time in this country. … A lot of people realize, yes, there is a problem. But there’s also a whole lot of people who don’t realize it or don’t want to see it.”
Blake’s shooting was a tipping point for the NBA. The 29-year-old unarmed African-American man was shot in the back Sunday by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis. Rusten Sheskey fired seven shots at Blake, whose three sons saw their father wounded.
Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to not play in their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic in protest. It set off similar protests throughout the sports world.
“I thought it was a good move on the players’ part,” McAdoo says. “The incident happened in Wisconsin, and the Bucks are the main team in Wisconsin. I’ve heard they didn’t consult with other teams or management, that they met on their own and decided not to go out on the floor. It’s courageous. And I think it was the right thing to do. Because this stuff is not going to just stop. These guys have a big platform, and they can make their voices heard. Hopefully, people will listen.”
Hope is hard to come by in this awful year, McAdoo says.
It reminds him of his youth. So much has changed in the last 50-odd years. And yet, so little has changed.
“I’ve talked to a couple of my old friends, and we reminisce about things that happened to us in the ’60s,” McAdoo says. “A couple of times, I could’ve been accidentally — or not ‘accidentally,’ because I don’t think it’s an accident anymore — but I could’ve been killed. I’ve had policemen run up on me as a teenager, me and my friends, and if there had been mistaken identity, it could’ve been me.”
McAdoo pauses, lost in memories of the past. Then he forges ahead, back into 2020.
“But one thing we didn’t do that I see some of these guys doing now — we didn’t move,” he says at last. “When the police gave us a command, we stood still. Because we knew they had the power. They had the guns. If a policeman was talking to us, we didn’t keep on walking. We froze where we were. Because we knew incidents had happened in the past.
“It’s not like what people know now, because now you’ve got all these cell phones and everyone can record stuff. We didn’t have that then, but we heard things about Black men getting killed.”
Hearing and seeing are two entirely different things.
Arbery’s shooting, Floyd’s suffocation and now Blake’s shooting all went viral as videos on social media.
That’s only changed everything.
“People are seeing it now. People are seeing the videos,” McAdoo says. “ If you didn’t have the George Floyd footage out there, or the Ahmaud Arbery footage out there — people might never have known. It’s some white people you’ve got to convince. They’re the ones who don’t believe this stuff, who can’t imagine this stuff. Well, now they’ve got to see it. The videos are out there.
“And because they saw it, we’ve seen some of them at protests. If we didn’t have white allies out there in the streets protesting, I think there would be more people getting killed. … That does make me hopeful. There are white people who are conscious of the injustice, and they’re seeing this ugly, ugly situation in our country. And they’re totally against it. They see that we’re one family, that that’s how it’s supposed to be.”
McAdoo is proud that the NBA started the sports protests, that the actions of a handful of Bucks players spread to baseball and soccer and even tennis.
“The NBA should lead,” McAdoo says. “The majority of the league is Black men. And they’ve got Black sons. They’ve got Black fathers, Black uncles, Black cousins. And they worry about them every time they step out of the house. Is that any way to live?”
It’s a question that could’ve been asked in the ’60s.
That’s not lost on Bob McAdoo, a man who has lived in both eras.
“I came up in a time when the marches in Greensboro came around,” he says. “But I was too young. My mother (Vandalia) wouldn’t let me go anywhere near it. Even though I was a mile from downtown Greensboro, my mother wouldn’t let me out of the house with those tanks out there, with all the Klan and racist stuff going on in the ’60s. I was too young, then. And the marches going on now? Well, there’s a pandemic going on and I’m 68 with underlying (health) conditions. The only thing I can do is watch from the sidelines and give my support to the protesters out there now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.