 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro to host NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving championships
0 comments

Greensboro to host NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving championships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TYR Pro Swim Series (copy)

The Greensboro Aquatic Center has been home to numerous elite-level competitions, including a TYR Pro Swim Series event in November 2019 in which Olympian Katie Ledecky competed.

 Woody Marshall, News & Record

A preview of the NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving championships in Greensboro:

When

Wednesday-Saturday

Where

Greensboro Aquatic Center

How to watch

ESPN3 (6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday)

Teams to watch

No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 California, No. 3 Texas, No. 5 N.C. State, No. 18 North Carolina

Swimmers to watch

Olivia Carter, Michigan (homeschooled, Greensboro): 200 individual medley (No. 20, 1:56.32), 100 butterfly (No. 8, 51.44), 200 butterfly (No. 3, 1:52.17).

 McKenzie Campbell, Georgia Tech (Page, Greensboro): 400 individual medley (No. 30, 4:12.02), 200 butterfly (No. 33, 1:56.52).

Notable

 No spectators, not even parents, are being permitted for this NCAA championship.

 About 300 competitors are expected.

 The NCAA Division men's championships will be in the same building March 24-27.

What they're saying

“To be able to host the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships over back-to-back weeks is a historic opportunity. We appreciate the NCAA’s confidence is us to successfully host these two prestigious events in these challenging times and we can’t wait to welcome the top collegiate swimmers and divers to our state-of-the-art venue.” – Susan Braman, Greensboro Aquatic Center manager, in a news release.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News