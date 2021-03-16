Greensboro to host NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving championships

A preview of the NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving championships in Greensboro:
When
Wednesday-Saturday
Where
Greensboro Aquatic Center
How to watch
ESPN3 (6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday)
Teams to watch
No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 California, No. 3 Texas, No. 5 N.C. State, No. 18 North Carolina
Swimmers to watch
• Olivia Carter, Michigan (homeschooled, Greensboro): 200 individual medley (No. 20, 1:56.32), 100 butterfly (No. 8, 51.44), 200 butterfly (No. 3, 1:52.17).
• McKenzie Campbell, Georgia Tech (Page, Greensboro): 400 individual medley (No. 30, 4:12.02), 200 butterfly (No. 33, 1:56.52).
Notable
• No spectators, not even parents, are being permitted for this NCAA championship.
• About 300 competitors are expected.
• The NCAA Division men's championships will be in the same building March 24-27.
What they're saying
“To be able to host the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships over back-to-back weeks is a historic opportunity. We appreciate the NCAA’s confidence is us to successfully host these two prestigious events in these challenging times and we can’t wait to welcome the top collegiate swimmers and divers to our state-of-the-art venue.” – Susan Braman, Greensboro Aquatic Center manager, in a news release.