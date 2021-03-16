Greensboro to host NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving championships

What they're saying

“To be able to host the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships over back-to-back weeks is a historic opportunity. We appreciate the NCAA’s confidence is us to successfully host these two prestigious events in these challenging times and we can’t wait to welcome the top collegiate swimmers and divers to our state-of-the-art venue.” – Susan Braman, Greensboro Aquatic Center manager, in a news release.