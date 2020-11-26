Greensboro's Graham Hertweck and William & Mary swim parents and alumni race to save the program

William & Mary, indeed, has drawn impressive student-athletes, a term that is used liberally by the NCAA and some of the higher-profile league and university athletics powerhouses. But with William & Mary, hearing the term won't necessitate an eye-roll. Tribe athletes, for 16 years in a row, have led all public universities' athletes in the federal graduation rate (86 percent), which counts students who earn degrees within six years and doesn't excuse transfers. As for Hertweck, he's one of the neuroscience majors, on a path toward medical school.

"There was one English teacher who stood up in front of the Board of Visitors and said she was going to have a vote of no confidence in the AD through all of this because it was getting so far away from the spirit of William & Mary," says Don Hertweck, Graham's father. "In the past, professors from different departments would be on the committees, and they're all slowly being pushed out and no one's asking their opinion and it's all becoming the chase after glory on the football field and hard court. William & Mary has never been a powerhouse in football or basketball, but they were trying to push that. It's unrealistic, and it's at the cost of the Olympic sports. What are you going to do when the Olympic sports are gone?"