Greensboro's Olivia Carter, Michigan swimmer, wins NCAA championship; VIrginia takes team title

GREENSBORO — Greensboro's Olivia Carter is a national champion.

The University of Michigan junior, who swam for the Triad's Enfinity Aquatic Club and who homeschooled, won the 200-yard butterfly on Saturday night at the NCAA Division I women's swimming and diving championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Carter finished in one minute, 51.33 seconds. She was third at the halfway point, according to mgoblue.com, but surged into the lead with a 28.35 split on the third 50. She came home in 29.38 to secure the win, finishing more than a second and a half ahead of runner-up Olivia Bray of Texas.

Virginia won the team championship, the school's first in the sport. N.C. State finished second, the program's best finish, after capturing three individual national championships and two titles in relays.

Carter, whose Wolverines finished sixth, won five All-America honors during the 2020 season, which did not include a national championship meet because of the pandemic. She won the Big Ten's 200 butterfly and was part of the 400 freestyle relay champions this season.