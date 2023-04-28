New year, same result at the ODAC men's golf championships.

Guilford College took a five-shot victory to win its 19th team title at Forest Oaks Country Club this week. Sam Davidson shot a final-round 69 to win the individual title for the Quakers.

By winning the conference title, Guilford College earned an automatic spot for the NCAA championship. which is scheduled for Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, which is just outside Lexington, from May 16-19.

Davidson was down two shots going into Tuesday's final round, but he matched his second-round 69 and finished at 11-under-par 205. Pierce Robinson, a Washington & Lee golfer who recorded a school-record 8-under 64 in the first round, missed an eagle putt that would have tied Davidson, but he made his birdie putt to put the Generals in a second-place tie with Lynchburg. Robinson finished at 10-under 206, including a final-round 72. Both he and Davidson had five birdies, but Robinson also had five bogeys, while Davidson had just two.

Michael Vick shot a 76 in the final round and finished fourth overall at even par 216. He was named ODAC Golfer of the Year.

Parker Cumbea had a 74 for an 8-over total, good for 14th place. James Alden had the second best round of the day for the Quakers with an even-par 72, while Evan Mendyk turned in a 77. Alden finished tied for 17th while Mendyk was tied for 25th.

Guilford head coach Adam Crawford was named Jack Jensen Coach of the Year. Jensen won Division III national golf titles at Guilford in 2002 and 2005 and an NAIA title in 1989.

“We've had a great year and to cap it off with the conference championship is nice,” Crawford said. “I'm really happy for the players. We've been solid all year except for one event in the fall. And to win on this course gives us some renewed confidence going to Kentucky."

Vick and Davidson were named All-ODAC first team, while Alden and Mendyk were named to the second team and Cumbea earned a spot on the third team.

“This was a tough course all week,” Crawford said. “The guys played great on a really difficult course.”