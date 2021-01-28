Guilford College women's basketball team won't play this season

Guilford's women's basketball program won't play any games during the 2020-21 season.

"We didn't feel safe enough to continue," Guilford coach Stephanie Flamini said. "It's just becoming very stressful, and it's taking away from the experience a little bit. We're in a pandemic; they're stressed out enough with everything. In order to play, there's a lot of protocols to follow, and it's starting to wear on us."

Guilford's first two games, last weekend's opener at Shenandoah and a Tuesday game with Bridgewater, had already been canceled because the Quakers were coming off a COVID-19 pause that had resulted from a positive COVID-19 test in the Guilford program, Flamini said.

"Our pause happened when we first got back from break," Flamini said. "We decided to cancel the first two games because we needed to practice."

The Quakers had been practicing for about a week, with an eye toward opening their season Friday against Roanoke, when they decided Monday to scrap the season.

Guilford athletics director Sharon Beverly had informed the school's coaches in a Zoom meeting Sunday night that COVID-19 numbers were rising on campus, according to a Guilford spokesman.