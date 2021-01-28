Guilford College women's basketball team won't play this season

Guilford's women's basketball program won't play any games during the 2020-21 season.
"We didn't feel safe enough to continue," Guilford coach Stephanie Flamini said. "It's just becoming very stressful, and it's taking away from the experience a little bit. We're in a pandemic; they're stressed out enough with everything. In order to play, there's a lot of protocols to follow, and it's starting to wear on us."
Guilford's first two games, last weekend's opener at Shenandoah and a Tuesday game with Bridgewater, had already been canceled because the Quakers were coming off a COVID-19 pause that had resulted from a positive COVID-19 test in the Guilford program, Flamini said.
"Our pause happened when we first got back from break," Flamini said. "We decided to cancel the first two games because we needed to practice."
The Quakers had been practicing for about a week, with an eye toward opening their season Friday against Roanoke, when they decided Monday to scrap the season.
Guilford athletics director Sharon Beverly had informed the school's coaches in a Zoom meeting Sunday night that COVID-19 numbers were rising on campus, according to a Guilford spokesman.
"That played a part (in the team's decision Monday)," Flamini said. "The school was willing to help us isolate and continue our season. … They were going to put us in a bubble. And we decided we didn't want to do that.
"We haven't been able to play any games yet. We weren't able to scrimmage. We needed to make a decision on how we wanted to go forward in a healthy way. I don't want people getting hurt. We weren't ready. We only had like nine days to get ready for the season. As we talked it through as a team, we didn't want to take that chance of anyone getting hurt in a game. And also, we don't want to put our health at risk."
The decision resulted in the cancellation of 10 more Guilford women's games.
The Guilford men's basketball team has been on a COVID-19 pause because of a positive test in the men's program, Flamini said. Thursday's men's game at Hampden-Sydney was canceled. The Guilford men's pause is set to end early next week.