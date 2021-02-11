Guilford gets road win at Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. — Jorden Davis scored a game-high 29 points and teammate Liam Ward finished with 21 points and nine rebounds to help the Guilford men's basketball team pick up its fifth straight win over Emory & Henry, 85-76 on Thursday at the King Center.

Davis reached double figures after hitting 9-of-16 from the floor, 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and finishing a perfect 6-of-6 at the free-throw line. While Davis was the primary outside threat, Ward manned the post for the Quakers (2-0, 2-0 ODAC), finishing 10-of-12 from the field and pulling down a team-best nine rebounds (eight defensive).

Jaylen Gore contributed 14 points for Guilford, converting 6-of-9 from the floor along with a pair of free throws. Teammate Tyler Dearman also reached double digits, finishing with 13 points, as he knocked down 5-of-11 from the floor and joined Davis as the only other Quaker shooter with multiple 3-pointers, hitting 2-of-6 from long distance.

Guilford returns to action on Tuesday, when it is scheduled to host Roanoke at 7 p.m.