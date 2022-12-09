Guilford looks to extend winning streak against Greensboro College

Guilford College rides an impressive five-game winning streak into an in-town showdown with Greensboro College on Saturday, but the head coach for the Quakers says things could be better.

The Quakers (7-2, 3-0 ODAC) have posted double-digit victories in each of the five wins, four of which have been on the road. Their slimmest victories came in back-to-back, 14-point wins over Emory and Pfeiffer to start the streak. The lone home game in that stretch also produced the largest margin of victory, a 76-49 beating of Randolph College. The streak might have been longer, but a tip-in at the buzzer resulted in a 52-50 loss to N.C. Wesleyan.

In the other loss, the Quakers fell into a hole against Wisconsin-La Crosse and dropped a 74-68 decision in the Marietta Shrine Tournament.

Through it all, Coach Tom Palumbo is seeking improvement in several areas.

"But I think we have the potential to be better offensively," Palumbo said. "We really haven't done it on a consistent basis yet, but I think as we move along, I think we will improve offensively. But the way we've defended has been a key to our success so far."

The numbers lend credence to Palumbo's mission to get better. Guilford College is averaging 70.4 points a game while giving up 58.2. But the Quakers are only hitting 39.8 percent of their shots. The good news is their defense is holding opponents to 37% accuracy.

"I think we have good offensive players. I think it's just one of those things where it's going to take time," Palumbo said.

To Palumbo's point, Tyler Dearman leads the offense, scoring 14.8 points per game and the only player averaging in double figures, "but he hasn't scratched the surface of where he can be for us this year."

Although Jordan Davis is averaging 9.3 points per game, he has a team-best 25-point performance in the season opener against Methodist.

"He's a veteran who's been here and knows the system and knows what to do," Palumbo said.

The Pride (4-3) causes concern because they're a great rebounding team, according to Palumbo. Greensboro College is outrebounding its opponents 39-34. It's also scoring 78.3 points a game, although the Pride is giving up 76.4 points a contest.

"They're really going to the glass. That's going to be a big factor for us," Palumbo said. "And then, they've got several guys that can be their leading scorer on a different day, so they've got a lot of offensive firepower."

Greensboro College has a trio of players averaging in double-figures, led by Kevin Wright at 14.3 points per game. Tim Boulware and Isaiah Pruett are each averaging more than 12 points a game.

"I feel like the team we have this year is a true collective union," Pride coach Jim Cantamessa said. "We have several guys that could step up at any moment, including some guys that haven't even played well. If you're just looking at our statistics, we have several very capable guys."

And the Pride will need them all, Cantamessa suggested.

"We're going to need multiple good efforts from multiple people to be able to win a game like this on Saturday," he said.